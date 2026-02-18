The Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is sending more payments this month, for millions of disabled workers relying on these benefits during their disability interval.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) implements a tiered disbursement system based on the beneficiary’s birthdate as a mechanism to distribute the operational workload. This scheme applies to those who began receiving disability benefits after May 1997, while beneficiaries with an earlier date of entry maintain a separate payment window.

A payment scheduled for February 18, 2026, is part of the agency’s regular payment schedule. This distribution is intended for beneficiaries whose birthdate falls between the 11th and 20th of any month. The funds are being credited subject to the processing times of each bank, but they usually arrive faster than you think.

More SSDI Payments to Come Very Soon

The first group of SSDI beneficiaries for February 2026 has already received their payment. Those born between the 1st and 10th of each month had their payment date on February 11th, the second Wednesday of the month. Given that several days have passed since then, the funds should now be available to all beneficiaries in this age group.

The second group, comprised of those whose birthdays fall between the 11th and 20th, is scheduled to receive their payment on February 18th. This disbursement will be made tomorrow, according to the schedule that places payments on the third Wednesday of each month for this date range. ¿

The third and final group within the standard three-block scheme will receive their payment on February 25th, 2026. This payment is made on the fourth Wednesday of the month and covers beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st of any month.

There is an additional category of beneficiaries that is not governed by this three-group scheme. Individuals who began receiving disability benefits before May 1997, as well as those who simultaneously receive SSDI and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), had a payment date of February 3. This disbursement operates independently of the birthdate-based schedule.

Updated SSDI Amounts With Cost-Of-Living Adjustment

The Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for 2026 was set at 2.8%. This percentage was determined based on the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI-W) for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. The measure benefits approximately 75 million people who receive Social Security Administration benefits, including SSDI beneficiaries.

The application of the COLA 2.8% represents a moderate increase compared to previous years. In 2025, the adjustment had been 2.5%, reflecting a trend toward moderation in inflation rates during the last period under review.

Specifically for the SSDI program, the maximum monthly benefit a beneficiary can receive in 2026 is $4,152. This represents an increase of $134 compared to the 2025 maximum of $4,018. The maximum benefit is reserved for workers who have maintained extensive work histories and made contributions to the system at the maximum taxable amount during their years of employment.

The estimated average monthly SSDI benefit for 2026 is $1,630. This represents an increase of approximately $44 compared to the 2025 average of $1,586.