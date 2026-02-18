The U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) has set maximum benefit payment values ​​for 2026. The update includes a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), effective from January until December 2026. This percentage impacts the benefits received by retirees, survivors, and people with disabilities who are part of the system.

The adjustment raises the average monthly benefit for a retired worker from approximately $2,015 to $2,071, representing an increase of nearly $56 per month.

Maximum Payments From Social Security: Updated Amounts

The calculation of individual benefits depends on multiple factors, including work history and the age at which the pension is claimed. Every year, the SSA publishes the maximum amounts a beneficiary can receive, which vary depending on when payments begin.

These maximum amounts are only reached by individuals who contributed to the social security system at the highest taxable income level during their working lives. The federal agency maintains public records of these figures for taxpayers to consult.

Maximum Benefits by Retirement Age

For those who choose to retire at their full retirement age (FRA) in 2026, the maximum monthly pension amount is $4,152. The FRA fluctuates between 66 and 67 years, depending on the worker’s year of birth.

This calculation assumes that the individual contributed to the system based on the maximum taxable amount each year since age 22. Not all retirees reach this level, as the actual benefit is determined based on the income actually declared.

If you decide early retirement at age 62, the maximum benefit is reduced to $2,969 per month. This reduction is permanent and reflects the fact that payments are spread over a longer period. Conversely, if the worker delays retirement until age 70, the maximum amount reaches $5,181 per month.

This increase incorporates deferred retirement credits, equivalent to an additional 8% for each year of waiting beyond the FRA. The SSA establishes these limits as a reference for the public.

Earnings Limit for Paying Social Security Tax in 2026

The contribution and benefit base for 2026 was set at $184,500. This figure represents the maximum amount of annual income on which Social Security tax is levied. In 2025, this limit was $176,100, implying an increase for the current year. Only earnings up to this limit are subject to the 6.2% employee contribution, while self-employed workers pay 12.4%.

Income exceeding $184,500 annually is not subject to Social Security tax and is not considered in calculating future benefits. This mechanism establishes a ceiling on contributions and, consequently, on the benefits a worker can accrue. On the other hand, the Medicare (HI) component has no upper income threshold for taxable earnings, so all wages continue to contribute to this program without exception.

Rules for Those Who Work and Receive a Pension or Retirement Payment

The system applies earnings tests for beneficiaries who have not yet reached full retirement age and continue to work. During 2026, individuals below the FRA have an annual earnings limit of $24,480. Once that amount is exceeded, $1 is deducted from benefits for every $2 earned above the established limit.

For those who reach FRA in 2026, the earnings limit rises to $65,160 annually. In this case, a $1 deduction applies for every $3 earned above this amount, applicable only to the months before reaching The FRA age. Once a beneficiary reaches FRA, all restrictions on earned income are lifted, and they can combine salary and pension without penalty. The SSA periodically recalculates these thresholds.

Supplemental Security Income 2026: Payment Standards

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) also underwent adjustments in accordance with the 2.8% COLA for 2026. The SSI program is designed for people with limited income and resources who are older adults, blind, or have a disability.

The maximum federal payments for an eligible individual were set at $994 per month. For eligible couples, the amount is $1,491 per month.

An additional $498 is provided for essential persons, defined as those who live with the beneficiary and provide necessary care. These amounts represent the basic federal benefit, although some states supplement SSI with additional payments.