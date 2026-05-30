The most popular retirement age Americans pick has changed in recent years

Retirement claiming decisions involve complex trade-offs between immediate income needs and long-term financial security. New patterns in Social Security data reveal consistent preferences — and surprising gaps — in how Americans time these choices.

Most Americans filing for Social Security gravitate toward two axes: the earliest possible date or the threshold where full benefits kick in. Ages 63 and 64, sitting awkwardly between those anchors, see almost no one.

The numbers from the SSA data from 2023 show that age 66 alone accounted for 34.1% of new claims. Age 62 drew 23.2%. Then come the stragglers: 65 at 11.3%, 64 at just 6.9%, and 63 at 6.4% — the lowest of any available claiming age. The 2022 and 2024 figures mirror this almost exactly.

So why do 63 and 64 consistently get skipped for retirement?

The math is unforgiving for anyone born after 1959, whose full retirement age is 67. At 62, benefits are cut by roughly 30% permanently. That’s steep — but 62 also offers something no other age does: the earliest possible check. At 64, the reduction sits around 20%, better than 62 but worse than waiting three more years for zero reduction. At 63, it’s 25%. Neither age offers a clean trade-off.

Put differently: someone who truly needs income grabs it at 62. Someone who can wait, obviously, waits a little bit longer. The middle years offer reduced payments without providing the upside of maximum early access, which puts them in a kind of strategic no-man’s land.

Age 65 benefits from a separate logic

Medicare eligibility begins there, making it a natural coordination point for people planning their healthcare transition alongside retirement. That gives 65 a practical hook that 63 and 64 simply lack.

At the far end, claimants willing and able to delay past full retirement age accumulate delayed credits worth up to 8% annually — making 70 the theoretical optimum for anyone expecting a long, healthy retirement. The gravitational pull of 70 (and to a lesser extent, 67 and 66) draws those with financial cushion and longer time horizons.

What emerges is a behavioral pattern more than a financial one. Claiming decisions cluster around milestones — ages with clear significance, not actuarial midpoints. The consistent avoidance of 63 and 64 isn’t irrational; it reflects how people actually weigh urgency, identity, and the path of least resistance when confronting decisions that will shape their finances for decades.

Maximum possible amounts by retirement age in 2026

The dollar difference between claiming early and waiting is harder to ignore once specific numbers enter the picture. In 2026, the maximum monthly benefit for someone retiring at 62 stands at $2,969, while the same worker retiring at 70 would collect $5,181.

At full retirement age of 67, that ceiling sits at $4,207. Over a 20-year retirement, the gap between claiming at 62 versus 70 adds up to roughly $500,000 in cumulative payments at maximum benefit levels — a figure that reframes the decision entirely.

Few retirees get anywhere near those ceilings, though. Reaching the maximum requires earning at or above the taxable wage cap — $184,500 in 2026 — in every single year across a 35-year career. Most workers fall well short of that bar, which means the actual benefit spread between claiming ages is narrower in practice. Still, the proportional penalty holds regardless of earnings level: file at 62 and accept a permanent 30% cut, wait until 70 and pocket a 24% bonus over the full retirement age amount. The math doesn’t change based on income — only the dollar amounts do.