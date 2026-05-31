What Veterans With PTSD Need to Know About the VA’s New Clinical Trial Starting Now

The Department of Veterans Affairs began enrolling participants on May 18 for a randomized, placebo-controlled study testing whether MDMA — the active compound in the drug commonly known as ecstasy — can reduce symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and alcohol use disorder in military veterans. The trial marks the first time the federal government has directly conducted this type of research, separate from the private sector efforts that previously dominated the field.

The study, formally registered with ClinicalTrials.gov under identifier NCT07118839, will enroll approximately 80 veterans across two sites: the VA Providence Healthcare System in Rhode Island and the VA Connecticut Healthcare System in West Haven. Participants will be randomly assigned to receive either MDMA-assisted psychotherapy or an identical therapy protocol paired with an active placebo. Results are expected by May 2030.

What the VA trial actually tests

Half the participants will receive pharmaceutical-grade MDMA in a controlled clinical setting alongside structured psychotherapy. The other half will receive what researchers call an active placebo — a substance that mimics some effects of MDMA without delivering the compound itself — paired with the same therapeutic protocol.

Pharmaceutical-grade MDMA is distinct from street-obtained versions of the medication. It is manufactured under strict quality controls and administered in doses calibrated specifically for clinical research, under monitoring conditions developed in coordination with the FDA. The lead investigator is Dr. Erica M. Eaton of the Providence VA Medical Center. The VA stated it will share all trial data directly with the FDA.

Why the FDA is watching closely

This is not the first attempt to get MDMA-assisted therapy through federal regulatory review. In August 2024, the FDA declined to approve the therapy for PTSD after a private-sector submission by Lykos Therapeutics. The agency cited concerns about the durability of clinical benefits, the quality of safety data, and weaknesses in the trial design — specifically, the lack of adequate randomization.

The FDA’s rejection came with a formal recommendation: conduct additional randomized, controlled studies. The VA’s new trial is structured precisely to address those objections.

A 2023 study published in Nature Medicine found that MDMA-assisted therapy was well-tolerated and produced measurable reductions in PTSD symptom severity and functional impairment in participants with moderate to severe diagnoses. That data, while encouraging, was generated through a privately sponsored trial, not a government-run one.

The federal policy shift behind the announcement

The VA announcement came three weeks after President Trump signed an executive order titled Accelerating Medical Treatments for Serious Mental Illness, which directed federal agencies to expand clinical trials involving psychedelic compounds and accelerate drug approval processes for treatments including MDMA, psilocybin, LSD, and ibogaine.

The order also allocated $50 million through the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) for state-level psychedelic therapy programs. The VA’s new trial draws from a separate pool: the department is currently participating in 19 active clinical trials on psychedelic therapies, backed by more than $23 million in external grants. Federal funding for the MDMA trial specifically was authorized in December 2024.

Thirty-one members of the House of Representatives sent a bipartisan letter in May 2026 urging FDA Commissioner Martin Makary to expedite the review process for MDMA-assisted therapy and synchronize federal efforts with VA research.

The clinical gap the study is trying to close

PTSD and alcohol use disorder are among the most prevalent mental health diagnoses in the veteran population, and they frequently occur together. “PTSD and substance use are so deeply interconnected in veteran populations, and we’ve treated them so separately before,” one provider cited in a Behavioral Health Business report noted after the trial’s launch.

The Disabled American Veterans organization, which represents millions of former service members, issued a statement supporting the new research. “Far too many veterans continue to struggle with the invisible wounds of war, often after exhausting traditional treatment options,” the group wrote. “Veterans deserve access to every safe, evidence-based tool that may help them heal.”

VA Secretary Doug Collins described the department’s position in direct terms: “We need an all-of-the-above strategy when it comes to improving mental health treatments. This trial represents an important step in safely evaluating new approaches and innovations to treat veterans with severe mental health conditions.”

What the VA wants veterans to know right now

The department was explicit in its announcement that this trial does not replace existing treatments. The VA “strongly discourages self-medicating or attempting to replace other mental health treatment options with psychedelics or any other unprescribed substances,” the press release stated. Veterans currently receiving care for PTSD or substance use disorder are advised to consult their VA health care provider before making any changes.

For veterans who meet the eligibility criteria and want to participate, recruitment is active through the Providence, Rhode Island campus and the West Haven, Connecticut facility. The trial identifier for those interested in verifying eligibility criteria is NCT07118839 on ClinicalTrials.gov.