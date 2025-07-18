Only some states have been able to deposit all their SNAP benefits in July. However, others will continue issuing payments for several days and up to 2 weeks in the cases of Florida and Texas. Depending on when your state arranges paydays, you may get it faster or not. What is certain is that all payments will be distributed to Electronic Benefits Transfer cards by July 28th.

USDA funds SNAP benefits, but each state administers paydays and sorts out applications for the Food Stamps program. If you are, or know someone who is, in an emergency situation, they can still apply for expedited Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. They can be delivered within 7 days if you meet all the requirements because of severe food insecurity.

SNAP official payment dates from July 14-28

If your state has already issued all the SNAP payments, you will need to wait for the Food Stamps to arrive in August. The states in bold are still issuing monthly food assistance in July.

Alabama: July 4 – 23

July 4 – 23 Alaska: August 1

Arizona: August 1 – 13

Arkansas: August 4 – 13

California: August 1 – 10

Colorado: August 1 – 10

Connecticut: August 1 – 3

Delaware : July 2 – 23

: July 2 – 23 Florida : July 1 – 28

: July 1 – 28 Georgia : July 5 – 23

: July 5 – 23 Hawaii: August 3 – 5

Idaho: August 1 – 10

Illinois: August 1 – 10

Indiana : July 5 – 23

: July 5 – 23 Iowa: August 1 – 10

Kansas: August 1 – 10

Kentucky : July 1 – 19

: July 1 – 19 Louisiana : July 1 – 23

: July 1 – 23 Maine : July 10 – 14

: July 10 – 14 Maryland: July 4 – 23

Massachusetts : July 1 – 14

: July 1 – 14 Michigan : July 3 – 21

: July 3 – 21 Minnesota: August 4 – 13

Mississippi : July 4 – 21

: July 4 – 21 Missouri : July 1 – 22

: July 1 – 22 Montana: August 2 – 6

Nebraska: August 1 – 5

Nevada: August 1 – 10

New Hampshire: August 5

New Jersey: August 1 – 5

New Mexico : July 1 – 20

: July 1 – 20 New York: August 1 – 9

North Carolina : July 3 – 21

: July 3 – 21 North Dakota: August 1

Ohio : July 2 – 20

: July 2 – 20 Oklahoma: August 1 – 10

Oregon: August 1 – 9

Pennsylvania: Over the first ten working days in August 2025

Rhode Island: August 1

South Carolina: August 1 – 10

South Dakota: August 10

Tennessee : July 1 – 20

: July 1 – 20 Texas : July 1 – 28

: July 1 – 28 Utah: July 5, 11 , and 15

, and 15 Vermont: August 1

Virginia: August 1 – 7

Washington : July 1 – 20

: July 1 – 20 West Virginia: August 1 – 9

Wisconsin : July 1 – 15

: July 1 – 15 Wyoming: August 1 – 4

Guam: August 1 – 10

Puerto Rico : July 4 – 22

: July 4 – 22 The District of Columbia: August 1 – 10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: August 1

Last SNAP payments in Maine and Massachusetts

The states of Maine and Massachusetts are about to issue the last Food Stamps in July 2025. Find out if you qualify and the eligibility requirements for the payday on July 14, 2025.

Main only has SNAP payments from the 10th to the 14th in July, 2025. What this state takes into account to arrange paydays is the number that your birth day ends in.

• Birth day ends in: 0 or 9 = benefits available on August 10th

• Birth day ends in: 1 or 8 = benefits available on August 11th

• Birth day ends in: 2 or 3 = benefits available on August 12th

• Birth day ends in: 4 or 7 = benefits available on August 13th

• Birth day ends in: 5 or 6 = benefits available on July 14th

On the contrary, Massachusetts has the same final payday but uses the Social Security Number. If it ends in 9, then your SNAP payments will be deposited on July 14, 2025.

• Social Security Number ending in 9 = SNAP benefits available on July 14th