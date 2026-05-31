Most and Least Affordable States to Retire in the U.S. in 2026

— The states where your retirement savings last the longest — and the shortest

Choosing where to retire in the United States has never carried more financial weight. With 65% of retirees depending on Social Security as their primary income source — and the average monthly benefit standing at just $1,976 as of January 2025 — the state you choose can determine whether your retirement savings last a lifetime or run dry in a decade.

The gap between the most and least affordable retirement destinations in the country is astonishing. According to researchers at Plootus, the difference between retiring in the cheapest versus the most expensive U.S. state represents more than $1.5 million in required lifetime savings.

The most affordable: Arkansas, West Virginia, and Kansas

Multiple studies conducted in 2025 and 2026 consistently point to the same cluster of states in the South and Midwest as the most retirement-friendly in terms of cost.

Arkansas tops The Motley Fool’s 2026 ranking, earning first place for everyday living costs and fifth place for housing costs — a balance that makes it one of the most practical choices for retirees on fixed incomes. The Natural State offers scenic outdoor landscapes, affordable Medicare Advantage plans, and a low overall tax burden.

Kansas leads the Motley Fool and Daily Passport rankings under a slightly different methodology. The average cost of living in the Sunflower State runs 13.5% below the national average. Health care costs are lower than average, and the typical Social Security benefit covers approximately 51.3% of annual retirement expenses — roughly twice the coverage Social Security provides in high-cost states like California.

West Virginia claims the top spot in both the Bankrate and MoneyLion analyses. According to a recent MoneyLion study cited by Newsweek, a comfortable retirement in West Virginia costs approximately $33,223 per year — the lowest figure of any state in the country. Bankrate’s methodology, which weights cost of living and home insurance premiums, also places West Virginia at number one.

Other states consistently appearing in the top ten across multiple 2026 studies include Ohio, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Indiana, and Tennessee.

Crunching some number before retirement

The financial argument for choosing a low-cost state goes beyond monthly grocery bills. In Kansas, the average Social Security benefit covers more than half of a retiree’s annual expenses. In California, that same check covers barely one-quarter. Retirees who relocate from high-cost to low-cost states can stretch the same Social Security benefit — and the same retirement account — dramatically further without any change in lifestyle.

Housing costs are the single largest variable. As of mid-2025, the median price of existing homes in the U.S. reached an all-time high of $435,300. In Arkansas, West Virginia, and Kansas, home prices and rents remain well below that national median, providing immediate and lasting relief for retirees on fixed incomes.

The least affordable: Hawaii

There is no serious debate at the other end of the spectrum. Hawaii is, by a wide margin, the most expensive state in the country in which to retire.

A recent analysis published by Newsweek found that Hawaii requires the highest annual income of any state to maintain a comfortable standard of living in retirement. Second place belongs to California at approximately $121,879 per year, followed by Massachusetts at $111,145. Washington State, New Jersey, Colorado, and Oregon round out the most expensive tier.

In total, 13 states require more than $100,000 per year to retire comfortably, according to the analysis. Those states are overwhelmingly concentrated in the West Coast, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

Hawaii’s extreme cost stems from several compounding factors: it is geographically isolated, nearly all consumer goods must be imported, housing inventory is severely constrained, and utilities and transportation costs far exceed mainland averages. Retirees who dream of a Pacific paradise face a financial reality check that demands either very substantial savings or a significant downgrade in living standards.