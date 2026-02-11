As the year finally gets underway (it’s been a long time coming, because January seemed endless, I know), Social Security payments are proceeding normally amid structural and operational changes that were implemented, among other reasons, due to the entry into force of the famous “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”, known as OBBBA, signed by Donald Trump.

Apart from those extraordinary changes, the 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) was applied, which began in January, an increase that affected Social Security benefits such as retirement, SSDI disability, survivors and dependents, as well as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits.

New Averages to Social Security Benefits

For the average retirement beneficiary, this means an increase of approximately $56 per month (from about $2,008–$2,015 in 2025 to about $2,064–$2,071 in 2026).

For the average SSDI, the increase is about $44 (from around $1,586 to approximately $1,630). The maximum SSI for a single person rose from $967 to $994, and for couples from $1,450 to $1,491.

Changes and Other Adjustments to Social Security

In addition to the COLA, changes were made to the taxable income maximum, which rose to $184,500 in 2026 (up from $176,100 in 2025). Those who earn more will pay taxes on a higher amount throughout the year, while work credits increased from $1,810 in 2025 to $1,890 in 2026; this makes it slightly more difficult to accumulate the credits needed to qualify for Social Security benefits.

Other minor changes include adjustments to earnings limits for those who work and receive benefits before full retirement age (retirement earnings test), and increases in Medicare Part B premiums (which are deducted from Social Security checks for many beneficiaries).

Social Security Payments in February 2026: February 11, 18, and 25

February 2026 follows the standard SSA calendar (no holidays altering the dates). Main payments of regular Social Security benefits (retirement, disability, survivors, etc.) are distributed by birthdate for those who began receiving benefits after May 1997 (the vast majority). Payments are made by direct deposit or check.

Wednesday, February 11, 2026: People with birthdays between the 1st and 10th of any month receive their payment.

People with birthdays between the 1st and 10th of any month receive their payment. Wednesday, February 18, 2026: People with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of any month receive their payment.

People with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of any month receive their payment. Wednesday, February 25, 2026: People with birthdays between the 21st and 31st of any month receive their payment.

Those who began receiving benefits before May 1997, or who receive both Social Security and SSI, received their regular payment on Tuesday, February 3, and their SSI payment on January 3 (advanced from February 1, which was a Sunday). Those who received only SSI, therefore, saw their payment on January 30.

If you do not see the deposit by the expected date, please allow up to 3 additional business days before contacting the SSA (by mail or direct deposit).