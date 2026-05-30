Social Security 2026: Maximum Benefit Reaches $5,181 in June With Four Payment Dates

The 2.8% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for 2026 was incorporated into monthly Social Security payments in January and will be valid up to December. Beneficiaries who reached the maximum taxable income for at least 35 years and delayed retirement until age 70 will receive $5,181 per month, the highest amount in the program.

This information was confirmed by us with the Social Security Administration (SSA) based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerks (CPI-W), which measures inflation and determines the COLA each year.

The three retirement ceilings you should know about

Not all retirees receive the same maximum amount. The age at which the benefit is requested is a determining factor:

For those who choose to retire at age 62 , the earliest possible age, the maximum monthly benefit in 2026 is $2,969.

, the earliest possible age, the maximum monthly benefit in 2026 is $2,969. If you wait until full retirement age ( 67 years for those born in 1960 or later), the amount rises to 4,152.

for those born in 1960 or later), the amount rises to 4,152. And those who postpone their application until age 70 receive the maximum benefit, $5,181, thanks to late payment credits.

“The difference between retiring at 62 and 70 can exceed $2,200 per month,” explains an SSA analysis of the 2026 adjustments.

Average benefits and other programs

Although most beneficiaries do not reach the maximum amounts, the averages also increased with the COLA. A retired worker receives an average of $2,071 per month. A couple in which both receive benefits adds up to $3,208. For Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), the average is $1,630, while elderly widowers receive $1,919.

The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program has lower federal maximum amounts: $994 for an individual and $1,491 for an eligible couple. These values ​​are independent of the overall COLA but are also adjusted annually.

In addition, the income threshold subject to taxation for 2026 was raised to $184,500. This implies that any income above that amount is not subject to Social Security taxes. The quarterly coverage credit was set at $1,890, and the income limit for those under full retirement age is $24,480 annually.

Payment schedule for June 2026: When will you get paid?

The payment dates for June 2026 are already defined and maintain the traditional scheme based on the beneficiary’s date of birth, with two important exceptions. Monday, June 1st, is the payment date for SSI beneficiaries. Since that day is neither a holiday nor a weekend, there are no early or late payments.

On Wednesday, June 3, two groups will receive their payments: those who began receiving Social Security payments before May 1997 and those who receive both SSI and regular benefits. This is a long-standing rule that the SSA maintains.

For all other retirees, people with disabilities (SSDI) and survivors, the payment day depends on the day of birth:

If you were born between the 1st and the 10th of any month, you will receive your payment on Wednesday, June 10th.

If you were born between the 11th and the 20th, you will receive your payment on Wednesday, June 17th.

If you were born between the 21st and the 31st, you will receive your payment on Wednesday, June 24th.

“The SSA schedules payments at least six months in advance to ensure predictability,” a spokesperson for the agency noted in its official 2026 calendar.

Some details about your benefits

Although the SSA sends the funds on the indicated dates, each bank may take up to one business day to reflect the deposit in the beneficiary’s account. If you don’t see the payment on the exact date, the first thing you should do is check with your bank before calling the SSA.

The standard Medicare Part B rate for 2026 is $202.90 monthly for individual incomes less than $109,000. That amount is automatically deducted from the Social Security check, so the net increase each beneficiary receives may be slightly less than the gross COLA of 2.8%.

Why this data matters now

The 2026 COLA is the third consecutive year above 2% following the inflationary peak of previous years. For those who rely solely on Social Security, knowing the maximum amounts and exact payment dates allows them to organize expenses, avoid late fees, and plan months in advance.

The Social Security Administration recommends verifying personal information on its “My Social Security” portal before June, especially if you have changed your bank account or address.