The IRS has recently announced that special payments will be going to 1 million taxpayers. In fact, they filed a 2021 return but did not claim the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit (RRC). In a continuous effort to help taxpayers, the Internal Revenue Service has made an important decision. The Agency will issue automatic payments. Some of them were sent in late December but they could continue through late January.

Thus, if you filed a 2021 tax return, but did not claim a stimulus check payment you may qualify. Besides, there is good news because if you filed a 2021 tax return and qualify for this automatic payment, you do not need to do anything at all. However, you will receive a separate letter to notify you of the payment.

Who needs to do something to claim this IRS stimulus check?

Non-filers who did not claim this stimulus check need to file a 2021 tax return. Nevertheless, the April 15 deadline to claim it is fast approaching. This will be the last chance to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit.

Remember that most eligible taxpayers have already benefited from this stimulus check. Of course, they filed their tax return and claimed this IRS money, so they cannot claim it again.

That is why the IRS is encouraging non-filers about the approaching deadline to claim the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit. In this way, they can also take advantage of this stimulus check.

How much will this IRS stimulus check be?

The amount of your stimulus check will depend on your personal circumstances back them. However, the IRS has confirmed that the largest payments will be up to $1,400.

Keep in mind that the Recovery Rebate Credit is a refundable credit. So, it is a great way to boost your financial situation if you qualify for this stimulus check. As for the payments, they could come in the form of a paper check or direct deposit.

No doubt, the IRS is going the extra mile to help taxpayers. What is more, it is making the process much simpler for those who filed their 2021 tax return. Actually, they do not need to go through the tough process of filing an amended return to get this stimulus check.