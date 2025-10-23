Starting in October 2025, New York State has activated two key economic relief programs (stimulus checks) that are putting money directly into the pockets of millions of residents. In a context of relentless inflation and the high cost of living, these initiatives aim to be a lifeline for families.

These two stimulus checks initiatives aim to help different kind of New Yorkers, depending on their tax liability, age, financial situation, and more factors. Keep reading to find out if you could claim one or more of these stimulus checks.

Inflation Refund Stimulus Checks: The Latest Updates

The first program, and perhaps the most talked-about, is the Inflation Refund Check. This is a milestone, as it’s the first time in the state’s history that a refund of this type has been issued. The idea is simple: to return to people a portion of what they’ve paid in sales taxes, which have become more expensive precisely because of inflation.

If you meet the requirements, the check will arrive in your mailbox without you having to do anything at all. Of course, the peace of mind that comes with automatic delivery also comes with its uncertainty, as there’s no clear way to track the shipment. You just have to wait and watch for the mail.

Who Qualifies for This Stimulus Payment?

Basically, any resident who filed their state tax return for 2023, using Form IT-201. The amount you’ll receive depends directly on how much you earned that year and your filing status.

For example, if you’re single and your adjusted gross income was $75,000 or less, you’ll receive $200. If you earned a little more, but still under $150,000, the amount drops to $150.

For couples filing jointly, the numbers double: $400 if their joint income was $150,000 or less, and $300 if it’s between $150,001 and $300,000.

The Mailing Schedule for the Checks

Authorities began sending checks in late September and will continue to do so for several weeks. It’s important to understand that there’s no strict order by zip code. Your neighbor could receive theirs today, and you could receive yours in three weeks.

As of mid-October, more than 2.1 million payments had already been distributed, indicating that the process is moving at a good pace. All checks are expected to be sent by March 2026. The physical check will arrive in a distinctive “New York Department of Taxation – Inflation Payment” envelope, so check your mail carefully to avoid mistaking it for advertising.

NY STAR Property Tax Check 2025

The second stimulus initiative of state aid is the STAR program, which has been around for years but remains a vital tool for homeowners in 2025. This program focuses specifically on easing the burden of school taxes, which are often a significant portion of property taxes.

The big change in recent years is that the benefit no longer comes as a direct exemption on your tax bill, but rather as a stimulus check or direct deposit you receive that you can use to pay said bill. This change, for many, makes the benefit more tangible and clear.

The STAR eligibility has its own specifics

For Basic STAR, you must own your primary residence and have a combined income of all owners and their spouses not exceed $500,000. An enhanced version, STAR for Seniors, is available for homeowners 65 and older, with a lower income threshold of $107,300.

If you were already registered for the program, you don’t need to do anything; your payment will arrive automatically. However, if you are a new homeowner or didn’t register at the time, you must do so to be eligible for future benefits.

The STAR payments could be different in every case

Unlike inflation reimbursement, STAR amounts are not fixed. They vary greatly depending on your local school district, as they are calculated based on your area’s tax rates. Therefore, it’s impossible to provide a single figure.

For reference, in New York City, amounts for Basic STAR typically range between $700 and $900, while STAR for Seniors can be between $1,000 and $1,200.

In upstate counties, such as Albany, the amounts can be more generous, hovering around $1,000 to $1,300 for Basic STAR and up to $1,500 for Enhanced STAR. Suburban areas with high taxes, such as Westchester, also see considerable benefits.

Mailings of the 2025 STAR checks began in mid-October, coordinated with local school tax due dates. To get a better idea of ​​when your check will arrive, the New York Department of Taxation and Finance (DTF) has a STAR check schedule lookup tool on its website.