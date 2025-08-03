The Social Security Administration (SSA) has established the distribution schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payments for the month of August 2025. Individuals who qualify for this benefit will receive their funds on specific dates determined primarily by their date of birth, following the standard monthly payment schedule that has been successfully used for several decades.

The first disbursement for the month of August will occur on Friday, August 1. This date includes Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries. Those who began receiving Social Security benefits (whether through retirement, SSDI, or spousal or survivor benefits) before May 1997 will also receive their payment that same day.

What is the SSDI program and who qualifies?

The SSDI program is specifically designed to provide support to certain groups of people who were in poor health at the time they were working.

The primary benefit is for workers who have suffered a medically verifiable disability that prevents them from performing “substantially gainful activity” (SGA) and is expected to last at least 12 months or result in death.

A standard requirement is that these workers must have accumulated sufficient work credits by contributing to the Social Security system through their jobs prior to the onset of the disability. In addition to the primary beneficiary, certain family members may also be eligible to receive auxiliary payments based on the disabled beneficiary’s work record.

SSDI payments categorized by date of birth

Payments begin here for those beneficiaries who began applying for SSDI or retirement payments starting in May 1997. The first payment date for this group is set for Wednesday, August 13. This time, beneficiaries whose birthdate falls between the 1st and 10th of any month will receive their funds.

Beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th of the month will receive their payments on Wednesday, August 20. Payments will then be made on Wednesday, August 27, for those born between the 21st and 31st of any month.

Finally, on Friday, August 29, a special payment will be made: the advance payment corresponding to the SSI benefit for the month of September 2025. This advance payment is given in observance of Labor Day, which is commemorated on Monday, September 1.

Maximum and average SSDI benefits in 2025

The maximum monthly SSDI benefit in 2025 is $4,018, awarded only to those workers who have been fortunate enough to have maximum taxable income for approximately 35 years and who reach full retirement age before beginning to receive SSDI.

The average disability benefit is around $1,580, which has changed almost nothing since the beginning of 2025.

Remember that to be eligible for SSDI, you must not have income that exceeds the Substantial Activity Income, which is $1,620 for non-blind individuals and $2,700 for individuals who are legally blind or visually impaired.