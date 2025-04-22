The Administration has announced the new SSDI payment dates for May 2025. Just so you’re aware, these are Disability Insurance payments paid by the Social Security Administration (SSA). Therefore, you must have worked and paid enough payroll taxes to SSA. What is more, it is essential to have a qualifying disability to receive them once you file and get approval.

Actually, the first SSDI payment in May will take place on May 2, 2025. Yes, it is not an error. The Social Security Administration has scheduled the payment for May 2 instead of May 3 because of one simple reason. SSA can never pay eligible recipients on the weekend. Since May 3 is Saturday, it must be sent on the previous working day so SSA offices are open and financial institutions as well.

Who can receive SSDI on May 2?

The Agency has confirmed that this will be the payday for only 2 groups of Disability Insurance recipients. First of all, you can receive this check or direct deposit if you began receiving Social Security before May 1997.

If you have started collecting SSDI benefits not long ago, there is an alternative way to qualify for the May 2 disability payment. As a matter of fact, May 2 will also be the payday for those Americans with a disability who are collecting both Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income.

Hence, you will receive Disability Insurance on May 2 and SSI on May 1. In less than a day, these eligible recipients will collect 2 monthly payments but from two completely different programs. SSI does not require beneficiaries to have worked before. Having a low income and little resources is a must.

SSDI and SSI payment amounts for the May paydays

Some SSDI recipients can collect a Social Security payment of up to $4,018. Although SSA can pay more than 4,000 dollars, this is not realistic because few workers with disability have been able to meet all the requirements before filing for disability benefits.

Thus, it is more sensible to pay close attention to the average payments Social Security has unveiled. As of February 2025, Disability Insurance payments are worth $1,580 on average.

These amounts will be higher for workers who worked for longer and whose wages were higher than average. Do not forget that to get $4,018 you must have:

worked for thirty-five years at least

had jobs that pay taxes to SSA, so they are covered by the Administration

filed at the required age, early filing may result in lower payments

earned the contribution and benefit base or the taxable maximum

SSI recipients can get up to $1,450 if they are married and both qualify. Some SSI recipients who are getting payments as individuals only get up to $967 or about $715 on average. If your Disability Insurance payment is too low, apply for SSI ASAP.