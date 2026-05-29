Social Security June Updates: The Three Exact Dates Your Payment Will Arrive

— $2,071 average check in June — who gets more and who gets less from Social Security

June arrives without interruptions. The Social Security Administration (SSA) comes back ones again with its standard distribution calendar for the month, with no federal holidays, no weekend adjustments, and no early deposits will alter the schedule that roughly 70 million Americans are already tracking.

As you could know by today, the SSA does not issue all payments simultaneously. Instead, it divides them across the month using a system tied to birth dates of the beneficiaries, a structure that has been in place for decades and applies to retirement, disability, and survivor benefits under the broader Retirement, Survivors, and Disability Insurance program.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients fall outside that birth-date framework entirely. Their June 2026 payment deposits on Monday, June 1. That date holds without change this month because the first of June falls on a weekday.

June 2026 payment schedule by birth date

For retirees and disabled workers on SSDI, three Wednesdays define the month:

Birth Date Range Deposit Date (June) 1st – 10th Wednesday, June 10 11th – 20th Wednesday, June 17 21st – 31st Wednesday, June 24

One distinction that trips up some recipients: each of these payments reflects the benefit amount for the corresponding month, not an advance. The deposit that arrives in June covers June’s entitlement. Bank processing times vary by institution, and the SSA advises waiting at least three business days before reporting a missing payment.

How much arrives in June

Retirement benefit amounts in 2026 reflect the 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that is in effect all the way through December. For the average retired worker, that translated to an additional $56 per month, pushing the average monthly retirement payment to approximately $2,071. The precise figure each person receives depends on their earnings history, the number of years worked, and the age at which they filed.

Workers who claimed benefits at 62, the earliest eligible age, receive a reduced amount. At full retirement age in 2026, a worker who consistently earned at or near the taxable maximum would receive roughly $4,152 per month. Those who delayed filing until 70 years old see the highest possible payout, approximately $5,181 monthly.

The actual average sits closer to $2,024.77, well below the ceiling figures that circulate frequently in benefit discussions. For SSI recipients, the federal maximum payment for an individual stands at $994 per month in 2026. Some states provide additional supplements that raise that figure, though the exact amount varies by jurisdiction.

The COLA projected for 2027

According to preliminary estimates from May 2026, the COLA for Social Security benefits in 2027 is projected to be approximately or around 3.9%. This increase, which is higher than previous forecasts of 2.8%, reflects a recent uptick in inflation as shown in economic indicators.

In concrete terms, if this projection holds, the average monthly benefit for a retired worker would rise by about $81, from $2,081 to $2,162 per month. It should be noted that these figures are estimates subject to change, as the official COLA for 2027 will be determined later based on final inflation data.