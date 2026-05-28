SSI Payments in June & July 2026: Why You Will Receive Two Deposits in One Month

— There will be a change in the regular SSI payments in July

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is the federal agency in charge of the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) disbursements on the first calendar day of each month. When that date coincides with a weekend or a federally recognized holiday, the agency moves the deposit to the last business day preceding it. That mechanical rule produces an irregular pattern across the calendar year — some months deliver two deposits, others deliver none.

June follows the standard sequence without interruption. The SSI payment for June 2026 lands on June 1, a Monday, which requires no schedule adjustment. Beneficiaries receiving direct deposit will see the funds credited that morning. Those still on paper checks are advised by the SSA to allow three additional mailing days before flagging a missing payment.

A second deposit arrives before August

July is where the schedule diverges from what’s usually expected: the SSI payment for July 2026 will go normally on July 1, which is a Wednesday, following the same standard rule. However, a second deposit follows at the end of the same month.

Because August 1 falls on a Saturday, the SSA will release the August 2026 SSI payment early, on July 31. That means beneficiaries will see two SSI deposits within July — one on the 1st covering July, one on the 31st covering August. August itself will register no SSI payment at all.

Early Payment Not Extra Income: Won’t Count Toward SSI Resource Limits

The SSA has stated explicitly that the early payment covering the following month is not additional income. It does not count toward the $2,000 individual resource limit or the $3,000 couple resource limit enforced under program eligibility rules. Counting it as a surplus would be factually incorrect and could cause unnecessary concern among recipients monitoring their asset thresholds.

The federal benefit rate for 2026 was set effective January 1 of this year. An eligible individual qualifies for a maximum of $994 per month. An eligible couple, where both members meet SSI criteria, qualifies for a maximum of $1,491 per month. These figures represent an increase from the 2025 rates of $967 and $1,450, respectively.

What drove the 2026 benefit increase

The adjustment derives from the annual cost-of-living adjustment, or just COLA. For 2026, the SSA applied a 2.8% COLA rate, calculated from the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI-W) between the third quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2025. The resulting increase added $27 to the individual monthly maximum.

Remember that the SSA reduces the SSI benefit by the recipient’s countable income, while earned income from wages reduces the payment at roughly half the rate that unearned income does. In-kind support, such as free housing or food provided by a third party, also factors into the calculation. Several states supplement the federal rate with additional payments, producing totals that exceed the federal figures for residents in those jurisdictions.

To remain eligible in 2026, a single applicant must generally earn less than $2,073 per month in wages, while a married couple must stay below $3,067 monthly. Work activity that reaches $1,690 per month in net earnings triggers the substantial gainful activity threshold under SSI rules.

How the one OBBBA act intersects with SSI recipients

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, or OBBBA, signed into law on July 4, 2025 by President Trump as Public Law 119-21, introduced changes across multiple federal programs. Its direct effect on the SSI payment structure was limited, but its provisions intersect with the broader financial circumstances of the SSI population in several ways.

For recipients aged 65 or older, the law established a temporary $6,000 additional tax deduction per Social Security beneficiary — $12,000 for married couples filing jointly — applicable to tax years 2026 through 2028. The deduction phases out for individuals with adjusted gross income above $75,000, or $150,000 for joint filers.

Experts have noted this is a deduction against taxable income, not a direct change to how Social Security or SSI disbursements are structured or taxed at the program level.

On Medicaid, which most SSI recipients receive automatically, the law introduced phased restrictions with a hard deadline of December 30, 2026. By that date, states must implement 80-hour monthly work or community service requirements for certain adult Medicaid beneficiaries.

The law permits earlier state-level implementation and allows the Department of Health and Human Services to grant extensions through 2028 where needed. Recipients whose Medicaid eligibility is tied to SSI status — meaning those who qualify because of disability or age — are not the primary population targeted by these work requirements, given their eligibility is already conditioned on medical or age criteria.