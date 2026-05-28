Why Claiming Retirement At 62 Reduces Benefits By 30% Permanently Under New 2026 Rules

Yes, we all have the notion that 65 years old is the natural threshold for leaving the workforce in the United States, and it’s a number that has persisted for decades in the American collective consciousness. However, Social Security regulations have operated under different parameters for more than thirty years. Everything has changed, and therefore, we must adapt as we approach retirement age.

The federal government, through the Social Security Administration (SSA), gradually modified the Full Retirement Age (FRA) as part of reforms passed by Congress in 1983. The government stopped tying the full retirement age to 65 a long time ago. Culture simply moves slower than policy.

The retirement age change: what every American should know

For those born in 1960 or later, the FRA (defined as “the age at which a worker can collect 100% of their Social Security benefits”) reached 67 years old, starting in 2026. This phased adjustment concluded its implementation after 43 years.

Workers born in 1960 who turned 65 in 2025 do not yet have access to the full benefit; they will have to wait until 2027 to receive the total monthly amount established by the SSA calculation formula.

The last scheduled FRA increase was completed this year. The financial sustainability of the program prompted these legislative changes, the full effects of which are only now becoming apparent.

The monthly cost of claiming benefits at age 62

The earliest age to start receiving Social Security benefits is 62 years old; a worker whose FRA is 67 years old who opts for that date will receive a permanent 30% reduction in the monthly profit.

The calculation mechanism works as follows: benefits are reduced by 5/9 of 1% for each month of advance payment relative to the FRA, up to a maximum of 36 months. If the advance payment exceeds 36 months, the additional reduction is 5/12 of 1% for each additional month.

The specific figures for 2026 show significant differences between the three reference ages:

At 62 years old: maximum monthly payment of $2,969

maximum monthly payment of $2,969 At 67 years old (FRA): $4,152 per month

$4,152 per month At 70 years old: $5,181 monthly

The 30% reduction for those who claim five years before their FRA is irreversible and applies for the beneficiary’s entire life.

SSA data indicates that approximately 31% of eligible retirees claimed at age 62 during 2024. The reasons reported included financial need (39%), fear of eventual insolvency of the system (38%), and desire for immediate access to funds (36%).

Employment restrictions for those claiming before the FRA

One aspect of the system that causes confusion among beneficiaries is the earnings test, applicable to those who receive Social Security before reaching their FRA and continue working.

By 2026, the annual income threshold above which withholding taxes apply is $24,480. The rule states that the SSA withholds $1 in benefits for each $2 that the worker earns above that threshold.

In the calendar year in which the beneficiary reaches their FRA, the limit increases to $65,160, and the withholding rate is modified: it is discounted $1 for each $3 of income that exceeds the limit.

Once the FRA is met, the SSA completely removes any limits on earned income. Benefits withheld during the FRA application period earnings test are not permanently lost. The agency recalculates the monthly payment after the FRA to compensate for the months in which benefits were partially or totally suspended.

Demographic transformation: a longer life expectancy

The Social Security program turned 91 years old. When President Roosevelt signed the law that created it, the average life expectancy for adult men in the United States was 61 years. The original FRA was set at 65 years, an age higher than the average life expectancy for men at that time.

Current statistics reflect a different demographic reality. Women aged 65 have a remaining life expectancy of19 years oldadditional. Men of the same age can expect to live longer.17 years oldFurthermore, retiring at age 65 implies two potential decades without earned income.

The workforce reflects these transformations. The proportion of employed older adults reached19.5%in 2024, the highest level in a decade. Projections from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicate that adults aged 65 and over will represent the8.6%of the entire workforce by 2032 (up from 6.6% in 2022) and will explain the57%of all the job growth of that decade.

Three approaches to decision-making

There are three main strategies for optimizing Social Security benefits: