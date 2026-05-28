June Social Security Calendar: When to Expect Your Benefits Next Month

The Social Security payment schedule for June is simple and hassle-free. With no federal holidays or weekend conflicts this month, payments will follow the regular calendar without any early or delayed disbursements. This makes it easier for beneficiaries to plan their monthly expenses.

As of today, over 68 million Americans will receive their Social Security payments in June. These payments comprise retirement, disability, survivors, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for several groups, for most of them being the only or the main monthly income.

How the Social Security payment system works

Benefits are typically issued on the same day of the month, depending on which payment a recipient receives and their date of birth. The staggered system exists to manage the logistical challenge of processing tens of millions of transactions simultaneously.

For those who started receiving Social Security after May 1997, checks arrive on Wednesdays, and the exact date depends on the recipient’s birthday:

Birthdays falling on the 1st through the 10th are paid on the second Wednesday of the month .

. Birthdays on the 11th through the 20th fall on the third Wednesday.

Birthdays from the 21st through the 31st arrive on the fourth Wednesday.

A separate rule applies to a specific subset of beneficiaries. People who started collecting benefits before May 1997, live outside the United States, or receive both SSI and Social Security are paid on the third day of the month for their Social Security payment, while SSI is paid on the first.

Full June 2026 Social Security payment schedule

Payment Date Who Gets Paid Monday, June 1 SSI recipients — regular monthly Supplemental Security Income payment Wednesday, June 3 Beneficiaries who began receiving Social Security before May 1997, or who receive both SSI and Social Security Wednesday, June 10 Recipients born between the 1st and 10th of any month Wednesday, June 17 Recipients born between the 11th and 20th of any month Wednesday, June 24 Recipients born between the 21st and 31st of any month

How much Social Security recipients will receive

Not all Social Security checks look the same — and the gap between the lowest and highest monthly amounts is wider than most people realize.

The biggest variable is timing. A worker who holds off until 70 to file can collect up to $5,181 a month in 2026. That same worker, had they filed at 62, would be looking at $2,969 — a difference of more than $2,200 every single month, for the rest of their life. The penalty for early claiming is steep: roughly 30% less than what full retirement age would have paid.

For those who retire right at full retirement age — which is 67 for most workers in 2026 — the monthly ceiling lands at $4,152. That figure also happens to be the cap for SSDI recipients, though hitting that number requires a long history of maximum taxable earnings. The reality for most disability claimants is a benefit well below that ceiling.

The SSI picture is different altogether. This program is needs-based, not tied to work history, which is why the amounts are lower. In 2026, a single eligible individual can receive up to $994 a month — up from $967 last year. Couples can receive up to $1,491, compared to $1,450 in 2025. Both increases reflect the 2.8% COLA adjustment that took effect in January. As a benchmark, the average retirement check as of February 2026 was $2,076.41, according to SSA data.

Receiving SSI? Report changes in your income or living situation right away to keep your payments accurate and avoid overpayments. Get details: https://t.co/faM9PqSUsM — Social Security (@SocialSecurity) May 27, 2026

Checking on a late payment

If a payment hasn’t shown up within three business days of the scheduled date, the SSA can be reached directly at 1-800-772-1213, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern. Beneficiaries with a my Social Security account can also log in at ssa.gov and check their payment status without waiting on hold.

Check the official calendar from the SSA right here. Take a look at all the news about Social Security in our complete, specialized section here.