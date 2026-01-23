The distribution of stimulus checks or refunds by state governments, independent of any federal program, has decreased significantly compared to previous years. Most of the initiatives identified correspond to the conclusion of payment cycles from previous years or to ongoing benefit programs whose schedules for this year have not been fully defined in the publicly available reports.

Among all the states, only one has a program with confirmed payments that have been distributed since the beginning of 2026. Other states maintain active stimulus checks or tax relief mechanisms, but without a schedule for new checks established for this year.

The nature of these benefits varies, from refunds for tax overpayments to credits applied to public services, and not all involve a physical check or a direct deposit sent universally to residents.

Which States Are Sending Stimulus Checks in 2026?

Colorado is the only state that has confirmed the issuance of direct payments to taxpayers during the first weeks of 2026. These funds correspond to the TABOR Refund, a constitutional mechanism known as the “Taxpayers’ Rights Act” that requires the state to return any surplus revenue to residents. The payments distributed earlier this year are the result of the fiscal surplus recorded in 2025.

The individual refund amount can reach up to $1,130 for individual filers. To be eligible for this payment, residents must have lived in Colorado for the entire year of 2024 and filed their state income tax return on time for that year.

Most payments were made via direct deposit or physical check mailing earlier in the year. No further round of refunds has been announced for later in 2026.

New Jersey’s Own Stimulus Checks Program

On the other hand, the state of New Jersey operates an integrated set of relief programs, including ANCHOR, StayNJ, and Senior Freeze. While the application period for 2025 benefits closed last October, the StayNJ program is new for 2026. This program, specifically designed to provide property tax relief to seniors, is scheduled to begin disbursements this year.

StayNJ payments will be structured quarterly, according to the schedule established by law. Interested residents should monitor communications from the state tax division, as a single application is typically required to cover all rebate programs.

The combined benefits can amount to substantial sums, with the ANCHOR program alone offering up to $1,750 for some homeowners.

Programs From Previous Years Without Confirmed Renewal

Some states implemented one-off rounds of payments during 2025, with cycles extending into the early months of this year, but have not announced a new round for 2026. New York State, for example, distributed its Inflation Relief Checks in the fall of 2025.

These payments, of up to $400, were an exceptional measure, and state tax authorities have not indicated any intention to repeat the initiative this year.

Similarly, Virginia implemented a tax refund based on returns filed for the 2024 tax year. The amounts were set at $200 for individual filers and $400 for couples filing jointly. The distribution process for these refunds began after the November 2025 filing deadline, so many residents were able to receive their funds by the end of that year or the beginning of 2026.

Ongoing Programs and Direct Non-Monetary Benefits

Beyond stimulus checks, several states maintain ongoing assistance programs that offer economic benefits in other forms. In Pennsylvania, the Property/Rental Tax Rebate program provides up to $1,000 to seniors, widows/widowers, and people with disabilities.

However, the deadline to apply for benefits for 2025 expired on December 31, 2025, and no information has been released regarding a new application window for 2026 benefits.

California administers a benefit known as the Climate Credit, which is automatically applied to Californian customers’ electricity bills twice a year, in April and October. This credit is not a direct payment to the taxpayer, but rather a deduction from the cost of their energy service. Its value varies each year and is tied to the state’s emissions trading programs.

The state of Florida, for its part, offers the My Safe Florida Home Grant program. This initiative provides up to $10,000 in state funds as reimbursement for home improvement work to make homes more resilient to hurricanes. This is not a universal stimulus check, but a competitive grant subject to the availability of funds and requiring an application, an inspection, and approval of the work. A new round of applications opened in 2025.