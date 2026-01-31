Several U.S. states or jurisdictions have established mechanisms to return funds to taxpayers by 2026. These provisions stem from budget surpluses, legislative mandates, or economic relief initiatives. Eligibility for these funds is not universal.

It is based on specific parameters, including income levels, the applicant’s age, residency status, and tax filing compliance. The distribution methods and eligibility criteria of these state tax refunds differ significantly from one state to another.

State Tax Rebates 2026: Which States Are Sending Payments?

In California, an automatic discount called the California Climate Credit is implemented. This credit appears directly on natural gas and electricity bills. It is only available to permanent residents of the state.

The credit’s monetary value is not fixed; it is adjusted periodically based on the revenue generated by the emissions trading program, known as cap-and-trade. The benefit is distributed twice a year, typically in April and October.

Colorado’s TABOR Refund and PTC Rebate

The state of Colorado administers two main initiatives. The first is the Property Tax, Rent, and Heat (PTC) Rebate, targeted at specific segments of the population. To qualify, applicants must be year-round residents and meet at least one of the following conditions:

Be 65 years of age or older,

Be a surviving spouse 58 years of age or older,

Or have disability status.

Financial assistance can reach a maximum of $1,154 annually. In parallel, a surplus refund mechanism was established under the TABOR Amendment, applicable to a broader base of residents.

The amount of the TABOR refund is directly influenced by the household’s declared income level. The application period for 2024 will remain open until December 31, 2026.

Payments will be made in installments; for example, applications that were processed before September 2025 may receive the money in two separate payments. This installment system aims to facilitate cash flow management for the state.

My Safe Florida Home Grant: Get Up to $10,000

In Florida, legislation has allocated resources to the My Safe Florida Home (MSFH) program, which focuses on home fortification. The initiative provides grants for improvements that increase the resilience of structures to severe weather events, such as hurricanes.

It is designed for homeowners, with priority given to low-income and elderly individuals. The funding scheme operates on a matching basis, where the state contributes two dollars for every dollar spent by the homeowner, with a maximum state assistance of $10,000.

New Jersey’s New Consolidated Tax Relief Application

The state of New Jersey has opted for an administrative consolidation strategy. The programs known as StayNJ, Senior Freeze, and ANCHOR have been integrated under a single application platform called PAS-1. Eligibility for each benefit remains tied to factors such as income, age, and primary residence. Maximum amounts vary; the ANCHOR program, for instance, can provide up to $1,750. The unified application period began in March 2025.

The deadline to submit the PAS-1 application was October 31, 2025. Payment methods will differ among programs. For StayNJ, payments are scheduled to be distributed quarterly, beginning in 2026. This measure aims to provide a recurring income stream to beneficiaries, in contrast to the lump-sum reimbursements characteristic of other programs.

Relief Measures in the Northeast and Limited Deadlines

In New York, two main relief measures have been authorized. The first is inflation-adjusted checks, designed to offset the rising cost of living. To be eligible, a household’s combined income must be less than $300,000, or less than $150,000 for individual filers.

The maximum value of this direct payment is $400. The second measure is the School Tax Relief (STAR) Program, a credit applicable to school taxes, the amount of which depends on the income and age of the homeowner.

The distribution of inflation-adjusted checks began in the fall of 2025. This relief effort may be extended if economic conditions warrant it. For the STAR program, new applicants must submit an application and opt for direct deposit to expedite the receipt of funds. Failure to apply will result in not receiving the benefit.

Pennsylvania’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate

In Pennsylvania, the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program remains active. This program is available to residents who are 65 years of age or older, widows or widowers aged 50 and older, and adults with disabilities. The maximum rebate is $1,000 annually.

The state tax authority extended the application deadline to December 31, 2025. So, those who didn’t submit their documents by that deadline won’t be able to claim the tax rebate.