The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program can provide eligible recipients with checks or direct deposits worth up to $967 in 2025. This is the maximum amount for individuals. The good news is that you could receive Supplemental Security and Social Security simultaneously, as long as you meet some requirements.

Mainly, you must have a low income and little or no resources to qualify for SSI. However, there are other requirements like either having a disability, or being blind, or being at least 65 years old. What is more, you must apply for this monthly payment to supplement your income and you must be a U.S. citizen, national, or a non-citizen who meets additional requirements.

Do I have to live in a specific place to get SSI payments while on Social Security?

As a matter of fact, you must be living in one of the 50 States, the Northern Mariana Islands, or the District of Columbia. Thus, you must be a resident in any of these places. Besides, you cannot be absent from one of these places for a complete calendar month or 30 consecutive days.

For your information, you cannot be confined to an institution which is at the U.S. Government’s expense. Do not forget that to get Social Security and SSI at the same time, the Agency will have to check the money you have.

Therefore, the Administration will check your bank accounts and other financial records to see if you qualify for SSI while you are receiving SSDI or retirement benefit payments.

How much can I get from SSI if I am on Social Security?

This will depend on your personal and financial situation. For example, the average SSI payment for a 65-year-old is just $575. Many 65-year-olds are already receiving Social Security.

Hence, this average payment could give you an idea of the reduction you could get while on Social Security. Moreover, some applicants may be married and they may both qualify for Supplemental Security Income.

Keep in mind that an eligible married couple can receive up to $1,450 after the 2025 COLA increase. Even an essential person can get SSI too. Here are the maximum amounts: