Social Security Disability Insurance benefits arrive on 4 different dates every month. Three of these SSDI payments have been deposited in May 2025. However, there is one final payday that many recipients are still waiting for it. These benefits could come in the form of a direct deposit or a check. The last payday in May will take place on the 28th.

Only SSDI recipients who started collecting Social Security after April 30, 1997, and whose birth date is from the 21st to the 31st will get money from SSA on May 28, 2025. If you were born from the 1st to the 20th, then your payday will be deposited in June. All payments are for beneficiaries who got approval and remain eligible. Recipients who overcome their disability must report it to SSA to avoid overpayments.

SSDI payments in early June 2025

After the late Social Security Disability Insurance payment due on May 28, there will be another payment on June 3, 2025. This disability benefit on the 3rd will be for two groups of recipients.

SSDI recipients who began collecting disability benefits before May 1997 will receive their next payment on June 3. Besides, those on both Supplemental Security Income and Social Security receive SSI on May 30 and Disability Insurance on June 3, 2025.

Not in this situation? Do not worry because the Administration has scheduled 3 more paydays in June. In fact, direct deposits will be distributed on:

Disability Insurance payment due on June 11: born from 1-10

Disability Insurance payment due on June 18: born from 11-20

Disability Insurance payment due on June 25: born from 21-31

SSDI maximum and average payments in June

Not all Social Security Disability Insurance recipients collect the same amount of money. This is because it depends on the amount of tax you paid to Social Security, the number of years you worked for, and the age you applied.

The maximum SSDI payment in May or June will be the same, up to $4,018. Only those who have earned the contribution and benefit base for 35 years can receive it. Having jobs covered by SSA and age requirements also apply.

On average, Disability Insurance recipients can collect $1,581. Remember that if your monthly payment is too low, you could apply for a supplement. Take, for example, SSI and SNAP, two great Federal benefits in the United States.