A change in the Social Security payment schedule means some people won’t see a deposit during the month of November: but don’t worry. If you’re in this group, you don’t have to worry because you won’t lose any money… it’s simply a strategic move: we’re talking about Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients.

This adjustment is not unusual and reflects the rule that if the official payment date falls on a weekend, it is moved to the previous Friday. The change primarily affects those receiving SSI benefits, a program for low-income, elderly, or disabled individuals.

At the same time, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has already announced the increase for next year. The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2026 will be 2.8%. This represents a slight increase from this year’s 2.5% and aims to offset the impact of inflation on the budgets of retirees and other beneficiaries.

How the SSI benefit payment schedule works

For most retirement or disability beneficiaries, the payment date depends on their birthday. If you were born between the 1st and 10th, you get paid on the second Wednesday of the month. Those born between the 11th and 20th receive their money on the third Wednesday. And those born between the 21st and 31st receive it on the fourth Wednesday.

In November, this translates to deposits on the 12th, 19th, and 26th of the month. There is a group that has a fixed date: people who began collecting before May 1997, or those who receive both Social Security and SSI. For them, their payment arrives on the third business day of the month, which this November is Monday the 3rd.

But the bulk of the confusion comes with the SSI payment. Normally, it arrives on the first day of each month. Since November 1st is a Saturday, the deposit will be made on Friday, October 31st. This makes it seem, when looking at the November calendar, that there’s no payment for them, because they received it right at the end of the previous month.

How much will SSI payments increase with the 2026 COLA?

The amounts paid in November still reflect the 2.5% COLA that was implemented in January 2025. The average retirement benefit is around $2,015 per month. For those who rely on SSI, the maximum federal payment is $967 for an individual and $1,450 for a couple. These numbers may change slightly if the individual has other income or if their state adds an extra subsidy.

The 2.8% increase for 2026 was calculated using the Consumer Price Index (CPI-W). It will affect approximately 71 million people. “This adjustment helps maintain purchasing power in the face of inflation,” said Martin O’Malley, acting commissioner of the SSA.

More money in your pockets

In practical terms, the average retirement benefit will increase from $2,015 to approximately $2,071 per month. This is an increase of approximately $56. For SSI beneficiaries, the change is more direct: the maximum payment for an individual will increase to $994, and for a couple to $1,491.

This new SSI amount will take effect with the December 31, 2025, payment, which corresponds to January 2026. That December deposit, therefore, will be slightly higher.