Beneficiaries that are part of the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program, distributed by the Social Security Administration (SSA), will notice a peculiarity in August: they will receive two deposits in the same month, a fact that has already caused confusion in recent years when the same phenomenon has occurred.

This event is due to a standard adjustment in the payment schedule managed by the SSA. Deposits are scheduled for Friday, August 1, 2025, corresponding to the month of August, and Friday, August 29, 2025, which is actually the September 2025 payment.

Why is the September SSI payment being advanced to August?

SSI payments are sent every month on the first day, unless that date falls on a holiday or weekend. But you’ll notice that September 1st is a Monday, so what happened here? Well, the thing is, that date is Labor Day in the United States, a federal holiday celebrated in all states and territories.

This situation is not new, nor even exclusive to August 2025. The SSA payment schedule shows similar adjustments in other months of the same year. For example, in May 2025, beneficiaries received payments on May 1 and 30, because June 1 fell on a Sunday.

Similar special circumstances will occur in October (payments on October 1 and 31) and December (payments on December 1 and 31) of 2025, since November 1 and January 1, 2026, are holidays or weekends.

What is SSI and how much money can a beneficiary receive?

The SSI program is a federal financial assistance initiative for people with limited resources and income who meet specific criteria such as age (65 years or older), blindness, or disability. According to SSA data, around 7.4 million individuals wait for these payments every month, to cover basic needs such as food, housing, and clothing.

The maximum amount a single beneficiary can receive in 2025 has been set (through December) at $967, while a legally recognized couple applying jointly can opt for a maximum of $1,450.

The third category of this program is the “essential person” category, which is defined as a person who assists an elderly or disabled person with their most basic daily tasks because they are unable to care for themselves. The maximum amount for an essential person is $484 per month.

Beneficiaries can view the official SSA payment schedule at www.ssa.gov. This schedule details all distribution dates for 2025. Information is also available through the SSA mobile app or by calling customer service at 1-800-772-1213. The SSA recommends waiting three business days after the scheduled date before reporting a missed payment, considering possible delays in electronic processing.