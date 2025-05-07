The SNAP benefits will soon be delivered, and millions of citizens will benefit from Food Stamps in May. Since the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) allows States to administer paydays, there are differences between New York and many other States. For example, Alaska will only issue this benefit on May 1, while Florida and Texas do so through May 28.

The State of New York only has 10 days to deposit money on Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards. So, it will not be a long payment window, and you can easily find out when your new Food Stamp payments will be on your SNAP EBT card. Bear in mind that only recipients who have filed and received approval will get this money in May. In fact, it is a benefit for low-income citizens who are facing food insecurity.

SNAP payment schedule for May in New York

In this case, you will only have to learn the last digit of your SNAP case number. This digit will help you find out if you can get Food Stamps on May 1 or up to May 10, 2025.

Food Stamp case number ending in: 0 or 1 = SNAP benefits due on May 1st

due on May 1st Food Stamp case number ending in: 2 = benefits due on May 2nd

Food Stamp case number ending in: 3 = benefits due on May 3rd

Food Stamp case number ending in: 4 = benefits due on May 4th

Food Stamp case number ending in: 5 = benefits due on May 5th

Food Stamp case number ending in: 6 = benefits due on May 6th

Food Stamp case number ending in: 7 = benefits due on May 7th

Food Stamp case number ending in: 8 = benefits due on May 8th

Food Stamp case number ending in: 9 = benefits due on May 9th

The good thing is that it follows a logical order. Therefore, if your SNAP case number ends in a number that is close to 1, you will receive your Food Stamps before those recipients whose case number is close to 9.

Other SNAP benefits from May 1-10

As a matter of fact, there 11 States that follow the same payment schedule as New York. However, they may not use the case number to arrange paydays. So it is important to check USDA’s website for more details.

California: May 1 to 10

Colorado: May 1 to 10

Idaho: May 1 to 10

Illinois: May 1 to 10

Iowa: May 1 to 10

Kansas: May 1 to 10

Nevada: May 1 to 10

Oklahoma: May 1 to 10

South Carolina: May 1 to 10

Guam: May 1 to 10

The District of Columbia: May 1 to 10

When it comes to maximum SNAP amounts, it will depend on the States where you live. For example, only the 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia share maximum payment amounts.

A single person can get up to $292, but it could be up to $536 if you are 2. Families of 3 can receive up to $768, and four-member households can collect payments of up to $935. If you are 8 people in the same household, it could be up to $1,756.