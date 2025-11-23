The Social Security Administration (SSA), one of the most respected social benefits programs in the nation, works on a monthly payment schedule that segments retirement, spouse, survivor, and disability beneficiaries into three primary payment dates.

The specific payment date for each individual is determined by their day of birth. Those born between the 1st and 10th of the month receive their benefit on the second Wednesday. Those with birthdates between the 11th and 20th receive their funds on the third Wednesday. Individuals born between the 21st and 31st receive their payment on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

Social Security and SSI Payment Schedule for December 2025

There is one significant exception to this rule based on seniority. Beneficiaries who began receiving benefits before May 1997 receive their funds without fail on the third day of each month, regardless of their date of birth. This same rule applies in full to people who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), a program aimed at low-income, blind, or disabled citizens.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments are typically made on the first day of each month. However, the schedule may change if the scheduled payment date falls on a weekend or a federal holiday. In such cases, agency regulations stipulate that the payment must be made on the preceding business day.

Adjustments for holidays in December and January

By December 2025, most beneficiaries of retirement and disability programs will continue to receive their deposits on the established dates: the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month. Payments made on the third day of the month for the pre-1997 beneficiary group will also remain as scheduled, without changes.

The situation for SSI recipients will change. The December 2025 payment will be distributed on its original date, Monday, December 1. However, the January 2026 payment, which would normally be issued on Thursday, January 1, will be moved up to Wednesday, December 31, 2025. This adjustment is a direct result of January 1, 2026, being a federal holiday.

This advance payment does not represent additional income for the beneficiary. It is an administrative measure to prevent SSI recipients from experiencing a delay in receiving their funds, given that January 2, 2026, is a business day. The Social Security Administration is processing the advance payment to ensure its availability.

Three payments? What the Social Security explains

The possibility of receiving three checks in December 2025 applies exclusively to a small group of people. This group consists of those beneficiaries of the SSI program who also receive Social Security retirement, disability, or survivor benefits, and whose payment date for the latter is scheduled for the third Wednesday of the month.

Remember that the December 31st payment is not an extra payment. It is the January 2026 payment, received in advance due to the holiday. These beneficiaries should plan their monthly budgets for the December-January period, taking into account that no further SSI payments will be received until February 1, 2026.

The COLA 2026 Updates

The Social Security Administration has announced that the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2026 will be 2.8%. This increase will be applied to Social Security and SSI payments starting in January. Since the January SSI payment is distributed on December 31, 2025, beneficiaries should verify that this deposit reflects the new amount with the 2026 COLA already applied.

The SSI payment received on December 1, 2025, will retain its 2025 value, without the increase. All beneficiaries should have received a notification by mail detailing the exact amount of their new benefit for 2026. It is recommended to compare this official figure with the deposit received on December 31.