USDA has confirmed the new payment dates for SNAP in 2025. The good thing about the Food Stamps program is the fact that it gives more money to larger families in order to make up for a higher budget for groceries.

If your household size is one, you can get up to $292 in the 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia. However, the SNAP payments in Alaska and Hawaii are much higher due to inflation and higher food prices there. It also happens in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam. Checks in Alaska can be up to $586 for a single person, up to $517 in Hawaii, up to $376 in the U.S. Virgin Islands and up to $431 in Guam.

SNAP amounts for families of 2 or couples, and 4-member families

A family of 2 can receive up to $576 in 2025, or $364 on average per the CBPP. This is in the 48 contiguous States and D.C. because if you live in other States or territories, you may receive a lot more.

For instance, the largest SNAP payment in Alaska for 2 will be up to $1,074. Those citizens living in Hawaii can get up to $948. Guam will pay up to $790 for 2 and the U.S. Virgin Islands up to $689.

Families of 4 can get in most States up to $975, but it could be up to $1,953 in Alaska. Bear in mind that Alaska sends more money if you live in a non-urban area. 4-member families in Hawaii can receive up to $1,723. In Guam, it could be up to $1,437 and up to $1,254 in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

SNAP payment dates in January for all household sizes

Alabama: January 4-23

Alaska: January 1

Arizona: January 1-13

Arkansas: January 4-13

California: January 1-10

Colorado: January 1-10

Connecticut: January 1-3

Delaware: January 2-23

Florida: January 1-28

Georgia: January 5-23

Hawaii: January 3-5

Idaho: January 1-10

Illinois: January 1-10

Indiana: January 5-23

Iowa: January 1-10

Kansas: January 1-10

Kentucky: January 1-19

Louisiana: January 1-23

Maine: January 10-14

Maryland: January 4-23

Massachusetts: January 1-14

Michigan: January 3-21

Minnesota: January 4-13

Mississippi: January 4-21

Missouri: January 1-22

Montana: January 2-6

Nebraska: January 1-5

Nevada: January 1-10

New Hampshire: January 5

New Jersey: January 1-5

New Mexico: January 1-20

New York: January 1-9

North Carolina: January 3-21

North Dakota: January 1

Ohio: January 2-20

Oklahoma: January 1-10

Oregon: January 1-9

Pennsylvania: Just over the first ten business days

Rhode Island: January 1

South Carolina: January 1-10

South Dakota: January 10

Tennessee: January 1-20

Texas: January 1-28

Utah: January 5, 11 and 15

Vermont: January 1

Virginia: January 1-7

Washington: January 1-20

West Virginia: January 1-9

Wisconsin: January 1-15

Wyoming: January 1-4

Guam: January 1-10

Puerto Rico: January 4 – 22

District of Columbia: January 1-10

U.S. Virgin Islands: January 1