If you get Supplemental Security Income (SSI), you’ll want to circle a couple of dates on your 2026 calendar right now. Because of how the weekends fall next year, the Social Security Administration (SSA) is shifting things around, and it means there’s one month when you won’t see a deposit at all.

Here’s what’s happening: SSI payments usually go out on the first of every month. But if the 1st lands on a weekend or a holiday, the government pushes that payment to the previous business day. In 2026, March 1 happens to be a Sunday. So instead of getting your March money in March, you’ll actually get it on Friday, February 27.

No SSI Payments in March: There’s a Calendar Change You Must Have in Mind

That means no SSI deposit at all during March. The next one after that February payment will be for April, which is scheduled for Thursday, April 2—since April 1 is a Wednesday and doesn’t trigger any early release.

This only affects SSI. If you’re getting Social Security retirement or disability SSDI, those payments follow a different system based on your birth date, so your schedule stays the same. But for SSI recipients, it’s worth noting that the gap between that February 27 deposit and the April 2 one will stretch longer than a typical month.

The SSI Benefits: Maximum Amounts to Expect

Also new for 2026: the annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, kicks in. It’s set at 2.8% this time around, which is meant to help benefits keep up with inflation. That percentage is based on a federal price index, and it changes what the maximum monthly payments look like.

For an individual getting the full federal rate, that means $994 per month in 2026. For a couple where both qualify, the max is $1,491 combined. And if you qualify as an “essential person”—someone living with and caring for an SSI recipient—the extra payment you can get is $498 a month.

These new amounts actually started with the January payment, which—because of that same weekend rule—went out on December 31, 2025. And if your state offers its own extra payment on top of the federal SSI, that could raise your total even more.

Basic Requirements for SSDI