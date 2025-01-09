According to the Social Security Administration’s payment schedule, there are 2 SSDI payments left in January 2025. Therefore, there are two large groups of disability benefit recipients who have not collected their money yet. What is more, they will be the last ones to benefit from the Cost-of-Living Adjustment. The 2025 COLA will boost their monthly payments by 2.5%.

The next group to receive their SSDI payment will be those who qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance on January 15. To qualify, your birth date must fall from 11-20. It does not matter the month you were born or the year, as long as you got approval and remain eligible (e.g. you still have a qualifying disability).

Who cannot receive the SSDI payment with COLA on January 15?

This Social Security Disability Insurance payment will not be for you if you collected any of the previous payments in January from the Agency. What is more, you cannot receive it either if:

you began collecting disability benefits before May 1997

you are a beneficiary of the Supplemental Security Income Program

your birthday is from 1-10

your birth date is from 21 31

Bear in mind that if your birthday is from the 21st to the 31st, you will not receive your SSDI payment with the COLA increase until January 22, 2025. This will be the group which will have to wait longer.

$38 extra on average for SSDI recipients

The Social Security Administration will increase SSDI payments by 2.5%. The latest average payments that SSA confirmed in 2024 were about $1,542 as of November 2024.

If you add 2.5% to this figure, Social Security Disability recipients get on average $1,580. That is approximately $38 extra per month. In just one year, Disability Insurance recipients will get $456 extra.

Here are some examples of how SSDI benefits could go up on January 15 & 22: