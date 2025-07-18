The Social Security Administration (SSA) can pay up to $5,108 if you were a high earner for 35 years, filed at the age of 70, and worked all those years in jobs covered by the SSA. However, the monthly statistical snapshot gives Americans an idea of what payments could be like in retirement, but also for Supplemental Security Income, survivor, or SSDI benefit recipients.

For example, the first average amount that the Administration informs of is the one for Old-Age and Survivors Insurance, which is $1,916 as of June 2025. Do not forget that even if these average amounts were released in July, they are for the month of June. The global average amount for retirement benefits is $1,952, so it includes all sorts of recipients.

Social Security average payment for retirees has been updated

Once you turn 62 years old, you can start collecting retirement benefits if you have worked for a minimum of 10 years and you have paid enough payroll taxes to the SSA. The current average amount has increased to $2,005 as of June 2025.

For your information, the previous average amount for the month of May was $2,002. Retirees keep pushing up average amounts and there is a considerable difference if compared to the average amounts after the 2025 COLA increase.

The estimated average monthly Social Security benefit payable in January 2025 was just $1,976. Hence, it has increased by 29 dollars. This implies new recipients may be collecting higher monthly payments.

Spouses of retired workers now have an average benefit payment amount of $953. Children of retired workers can also receive Social Security payments. Their average amount is $924 as of June 2025.

Social Security average amounts for SSDI and survivors updated

Survivor benefits are for the widow(er), children, or parents of a deceased worker. They can collect Social Security payments on the worker’s record as long as they meet the requirements and remain eligible.

The average monthly benefit for all survivor benefits is $1,571.30. Here are the detailed average amounts if you want to check the average amount for each group as of June 2025:

Children of deceased workers $1,138.30

Widowed mothers and fathers $1,324.32

Nondisabled widow(er)s $1,863.18

Disabled widow(er)s $954.06

Parents of deceased workers $1,695.65

SSDI benefit payments are for American workers with a disability that prevents them from working for over a year or results in death, and for those who have paid taxes in jobs covered by the Social Security Administration.

As of June 2025, the average amount for Disability Insurance is $1,442. This average amount includes all groups of Disability Insurance recipients. SSDI recipients, that is, workers with disability, can collect $1,582, up from $1,581 in May.

Just like for retirement benefit payments, spouses and children can receive monthly payments from the Social Security Administration. Spouses of workers with a disability receive $443 on average as of June 2025. Children of workers with a disability receive about $510 on average.

