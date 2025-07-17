SSDI is the benefit payment known as Social Security Disability Insurance. Generally, eligible recipients can collect one of the 4 payments issued every month. Of course, this will only be possible if you remain eligible. It is important to take into account that to get this disability benefit, you must have a qualifying disability.

This disability must meet the strict definition set by the Social Security Administration. Therefore, it must last for over a year (or result in death), and it must prevent you from working. For your information, this monthly payment is only for those who have paid payroll taxes. It is necessary to have worked before to collect monthly payments. A minimum number of years of work is required (2 years of work at age 30), but it is not as high as for retirement benefits.

SSDI payment schedule for the mid and late summer

In mid-July, there is a monthly payment due on the 16th. SSDI recipients who qualify for the payment on July 16, 2025, must have their birthdays from the 11th to the 20th.

Needless to say, it is a payday for those who started collecting Social Security Disability Insurance benefits after April 30, 1997, and who are not receiving Supplemental Security Income simultaneously.

SSDI recipients who are in a similar situation, but were born from the 21st to the 31st, can collect a payment on July 23, 2025. August will also bring 4 different paydays for Disability Insurance.

September will bring 4 SSDI payments, 3 of them in the summer and 1 of them in the fall. The August 1 and September 3 paydays will be for those on benefits before May 1997 and who are not on SSI benefits. The Wednesday rounds of payments will be distributed on August 13, 20, and 27, and on September 10, 17, and 24.

SSDI schedule explained

To collect the SSDI payments in the summer, it is essential to remain eligible. Otherwise, you may have to face overpayments if you do not report changes like health improvements or going back to work.

July 16: recipients born from 11-20

16: recipients born from 11-20 July 23: recipients born from 21-31

August 1: payment issued in advance if on benefits before May 1997 or collecting SSI at the same time

1: payment issued in advance if on benefits before May 1997 or collecting SSI at the same time August 13: recipients born from 1-10

August 20: recipients born from 11-20

August 27: recipients born from 21-31

September 3: if on benefits before May 1997 or collecting SSI at the same time

3: if on benefits before May 1997 or collecting SSI at the same time September 10: recipients born from 1-10

September 17: recipients born from 11-20

September 24: recipients born from 21-31

SSDI payments can be up to $4,018 if you qualify for the maximum payment for this group of recipients. Nevertheless, it is unlikely to get such a large monthly payment. On average, Disability Insurance payments are $1,581.

If you happen to have limited income and little to no resources, check if your spouse or child qualify for SSDI benefits on your record. What is more, SSI benefits can be of great support.

Sources: