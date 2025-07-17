One of the things American taxpayers, newlyweds or not, need to take into account when submitting their tax return to the IRS is their marital status. Generally, people who are married and file jointly may receive a larger refund if they qualify for one because they have a lower overall tax rate, a higher standard deduction, and they could even have access to more tax credits.

Filing jointly can also be beneficial to take advantage of better deductions for IRAs and better student loan interest. Of course, it will also mean that the filing process will be much simpler. Still, some taxpayers may benefit from filing separately when they are in certain situations. For example, when they have high medical bills, one spouse has major debt or legal issues, or when there is student loan repayment, among other options. Anyway, here is the IRS tax checklist for newlyweds.

IRS reminder for newlyweds in the U.S.

Many weddings take place during the summer. That is why it is important to keep an eye on tax issues after your honeymoon. As a matter of fact, the IRS claims that newlywed taxpayers can make their 2026 tax filing easier by taking good care of it now.

It will be possible if you do just a few things. First of all, all newlywed taxpayers should keep in mind that a taxpayer’s tax filing options are determined by their marital status as of December 31, 2025.

However, the IRS reminds taxpayers who have just gotten married that there are a few more things to take into consideration. In this way, your tax return process will be smooth,h and you will get your refund (if eligible) without delays.

IRS tax checklist for newlyweds in 2025

Another thing to do when you get married in the United States is to report a name change. This is particularly important if you come from a different country because in some countries, names remain unchanged after the wedding.

Thus, if your name changes after getting married, you must report it to the Social Security Administration. Of course, the name on a person’s tax return must match what is on file at the SSA.

When it does not match on file at the SSA, your IRS refund payment will be delayed because the Agency will need to review what is going on. To do so, file Form SS-5, Application for a Social Security Card. Here’s the IRS tax checklist for newlyweds in the U.S.:

Report to the Social Security Administration any name changes

Update your address if you are moving to a new location

Check withholding because your new situation may need an update

Review your current filing status and choose the best option

For more information, visit the IRS source: https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-checklist-for-newlyweds