When you have a lack of money and you can’t make ends meet, the SSI benefit payments could be a lifeline in your life. It is true that you must have limited income and resources to qualify for the Supplemental Security Income program. However, some people believe that it is a disability benefit, but there are other groups of recipients who can qualify.

What is more, the SSI program can be paid whether you are an adult or a child. Thus, if you have a child and they meet all the requirements, they may also receive monthly payments for as long as they remain eligible. The thing is, this Federal benefit does not require recipients to have worked before. Thus, it is possible to collect them even if you have never paid taxes to the Social Security Administration.

Who else can collect SSI payments in August?

The Supplemental Security Income program will be delivered in August to those who filed, received approval from the Social Security Administration, and have remained eligible since then:

children who are blind or have a qualifying disability (filing and approval required)

adults who filed and got approval because they: have a qualifying disability are blind are at least 65 years old



All those beneficiaries who remain eligible and have not lost their eligibility will collect their monthly payment for the SSI program on August 1, 2025. On the very same day, the Social Security Administration will deliver a monthly payment, which is often deposited on the third.

Since August 3, 2025, falls on the weekend, it had to be rescheduled, and millions of eligible retirees and SSDI recipients will collect their direct deposit 2 days in advance. In fact, if you are on SSI and Social Security at the same time, you will receive both payments on August 1, 2025.

How much will SSI recipients collect on August 1, 2025?

The amount of each payment will depend on your financial situation and personal circumstances. For example, if you have no savings, no earnings and you have a disability that prevents you from working, you may get the full amount, which is $967.

On the contrary, if you have some resources and some earnings, your benefits may be reduced. Then, your payment amount may be closer to the average payment amount for all eligible recipients, which is $718.

If you are married and you both qualify for the Supplemental Security Income program, you could get up to $1,450 because that is the maximum benefit payment in 2025.

On average, seniors aged 65 or older collect about $593 per month. Those aged under 18 receive the largest benefit payment on average, $847 on average. If you belong to the group of recipients aged 18-64, the average payment is $764. As you can see, there is an endless list of possibilities.