If you missed the Amazon Prime Day deals, it is time to get ready for important events coming up soon, to save as much money as you can when you make necessary purchases. For example, there was an important event last year, which may come back in October. It is known as Amazon Prime Big Deals, and it means having 2 days of epic deals.

So, after Amazon Prime Day 2025 has delivered record savings and sales in a 4-day shopping event, millions of Americans are looking forward to knowing when Prime Big Deals will take place. As a matter of fact, customers have saved billions of dollars, and it has been the biggest Prime Day event so far, with 35 product categories.

Amazon Key Events

Apart from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there are some occasions when customers may find great deals. For example, some American families are preparing their purchases to be ready when their kids go back to school again.

The months from July through September are key when it comes to purchases related to school supplies and apparel. Then, from October to December, there will be important events such as Halloween on October 31, 2025.

Thanksgiving will take place on Thursday, November 27, 2025, the end-of-year holidays from December 24 through January 1, 2025, and Christmas presents on December 25th.

Anyway, you can always track an item you really want or need to buy in order to see its price evolution and make the purchase when you believe it’s worth the money that has been discounted.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2025 to buy on Amazon?

If you are willing to save money to make an important purchase in November, remember that this year’s date for Black Friday is Friday, November 28, 2025. Thus, it will be a day earlier than in 2024.

Amazon lovers who prefer Cyber Monday may want to know that in 2025, it will be held on Monday, December 1, 2025. Set an alarm on your calendar not to forget these important shopping events.

Amazon Prime Big Deals will also be available in October. Hence, customers who are able to save enough money by the fall may be more interested in this earlier event.

Remember that if you are on a Federal benefit like SNAP (Supplemental Security Income) TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) or SSI (Supplemental Security Income), you may get Amazon Prime for less money.

Other eligible benefits to get a reduced price are WIC, NAP, Medicaid, NSLP, Tax Transcripts, LIHEAP, TTANF, or even with a Direct Express Prepaid Debit card in order to verify your income.

So, do not forget to check your eligibility for these Federal benefits and then get Amazon Prime, half the price. The current price, as of July 15, 2025, is $6.99 instead of $14.99.