While California, Hawaii, and Washington have the highest gas prices this summer, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Tennessee have the cheapest regular gasoline prices in the United States. When it comes to diesel prices, things slightly change. This is because Texas has the cheapest diesel prices this summer. Then, Oklahoma and Mississippi are in the second and third position,s respectively.

Going back to regular gasoline prices, Texas is number four, just behind Tennessee. After Texas, you will find Louisiana, which is another state with a cheap regular gas price. Alabama is also in the top ten of the lowest gasoline prices in the United States in the summer of 2025. As a matter of fact, Alabama is in the 6th position. The four states that complete the top ten states with the lowest gasoline prices are Arkansas, Kentucky, South Carolina and Missouri.

Top ten states with the lowest gas prices this summer

Check if this is one of the states that you are driving through and learn if you are going to save a great deal of money this summer because of its low gasoline prices:

Mississippi $2.716 Oklahoma $2.746 Tennessee $2.781 Texas $2.787 Louisiana $2.795 Alabama $2.802 Arkansas $2.803 Kentucky $2.853 South Carolina $2.853 Missouri $2.858 $3.225

For your information, these prices are as of July 16, 2025, and they are provided by the AAA Fuel Prices website. If you would like to know the states with the highest gasoline prices, here they are: California, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska, Idaho, Illinois, Utah, (D.C.), and Montana.

Things may change if you are using diesel instead of gasoline. However, fewer Americans or visitors use cars that run on diesel. Anyway, let’s see the top ten states with the lowest diesel prices in the United States this summer of 2025.

Top ten states with the lowest diesel (not gas) prices this summer

Here’s the list with the lowest diesel prices so that drivers can compare it to the price of gasoline in the top ten states with the lowest gas prices.

Texas $2.787 Oklahoma $2.746 Mississippi $2.716 Louisiana $2.795 South Dakota $3.003 Arkansas $2.803 Missouri $2.858 Kentucky $2.853 North Dakota $2.916 Colorado $3.048

Bear in mind that not even four percent of vehicles run on diesel in the United States. Therefore, it is a much smaller number if compared to other countries in the world.

At the top of this list of the lowest diesel prices you can find Texas. Still the price of diesel in Texas is more expensive than the price of gas in Mississippi, which is the lowest in July 2025.

For example, the diesel price in Texas is $3.264 and the gasoline price in Mississippi is just $2.716. Hence, gasoline is much more affordable if you need to rent a car in the United States.

