When it comes to the 2026 COLA boost, the best predictions are made by the experts in “The Senior Citizens League”. Cost of living increases take place once per year, and the new figures are unveiled by mid-October. The thing is, it is learned in October, but Social Security and SSDI recipients cannot collect it until January, 2026.

Only Supplemental Security Income recipients can collect their SSI payment with the 2026 COLA on December 31, 2025. And the reason to schedule their January 1 payment in advance is the fact that New Year’s Day is a Federal holiday. Bear in mind that all Social Security offices, as well as banks or financial institutions, are closed on New Year’s Day.

Latest 2026 COLA prediction

The Senior Citizens League has given very accurate or exact projections for the latest COLAs in the United States. So far, the latest 2026 prediciton says that the cost of living adjustment for 2026 could be about 2.5%.

Bear in mind that there are a few months ahead to determine whether it will be true or not. However, The Senior Citizens Leagues provides Social Security recipients with an update every month.

Hence, it is important to check them when unveiled in July for June, August for July, and September for August. The more important ones will be the figures provided for the months of July, August, and September because it is the quarter that the Social Security Administration uses to work out the exact amount for the (2026) COLA.

Actually, the TSCL predicts that Social Security’s 2026 COLA will be about 2.5%. Therefore, it would be exactly the same as the official 2025 cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security.

If nothing changes and Social Security recipients collect a 2026 COLA of just 2.5%, it may be disappointing for many recipients who believe they have lost purchasing or buying power over time. Some reports from the TSCL support it.

How much would the COLA increase your monthly payment?

Despite the fact that the cost-of-living adjustment prediction is low, it could have been lower. What is more, the higher your payment is, the more extra dollars you will receive from Social Security.

For example, retirees on Social Security whose benefit payment is $5,000 per month, they will receive a retirement benefit payment of $5,125. Thus, some retirees can get $125 extra per month.

Do you collect $4,000 per month? Then, it would turn into $4,100, so 100 bucks extra per month, or a total of $1,200 extra per year. If your Social Security benefit is $3,000, it would become $3,075.

A 2.5% COLA increase in 2026 could help a $1,000 payment grow up to $1,025. If you happen to get $2,000, that would be double the previous amount, $2,050. Some retirees may have not been able to work for long and they may get about $500. Those retirees could get $512.50 instead after the 2026 COLA.