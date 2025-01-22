Currently, there are just four SSDI payments per month and eligible recipients can only get one. The Social Security Administration ensures that all beneficiaries meet the strict definition of disability and have worked and paid enough taxes before they get approval. Therefore, applying for this disability benefit is mandatory.

If you were born from the 21st to the 31st, are not on SSI, and got benefits after April 30, 1997, you qualify for the last January payment on the 22nd. However, there will soon be new disability benefit payments in early February.

Who will receive the first SSDI payments from Social Security in February?

Only those American citizens who are in one of the two eligible groups of recipients can collect SSDI on February 3, 2025. First, you can be eligible if you began collecting Social Security Disability Insurance before May 1997.

The second group to receive the SSDI payment on February 3 is the one that is on both Social Security and SSI. For your information, the SSI payments are for Americans with a low income and limited resources.

Thus, they need to get their Social Security payment early in the month because they rely on this money to make ends meet. But what if you do not qualify for the February 3 payment for disability insurance?

SSDI & the Wednesday rounds of payments

Those who are not eligible for the February 3 SSDI payment can get money from Social Security on one of the possible Wednesdays:

Second Wednesday in February: If you were born from the 1-10

Wednesday in February: If you were born from the 1-10 Third Wednesday in February: for those whose birth date is from 11-20

Wednesday in February: for those whose birth date is from 11-20 Fourth Wednesday in February: for SSDI recipients whose birthday is from 21-31

In case you do not know, each SSDI recipient may get a different payment amount. It depends on your work history, filing age among other factors. On average, payments will be about $1,580 with the 2025 COLA increase. If you worked for 35 years, filed at the required age, had jobs covered by SSA and earned the taxable maximum, you will receive up to $4,018 in February.