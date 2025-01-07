The Social Security Administration (SSA) has confirmed the next SSDI payment on January 8. To be eligible for Disability Insurance you must have a qualifying disability apart from having worked and paid enough work taxes to the Agency. Not all workers can receive this money unless they meet these conditions and get SSA’s approval.

As for the eligibility requirement for the January 8 disability payment, you must have been born on specific days. For example, if you are born after the 10th, you will not qualify for this payday.

SSDI if born from 1-10

Those Social Security Disability Insurance recipients whose birthday is from the first to the tenth will get their payment on January 8 if:

they remain eligible

they have collected SSDI after April 30, 1997, not before

they are not SSI recipients

SSDI on January 8 will not be the last payment date this month. In fact, there will be 2 more Wednesday payments for Disability Insurance recipients who qualify. If your birthday is from 11-20, your payment could be on January 15. If it is later, it will be issued on January 22, 2025.

Average SSDI payment amounts

On average, a Social Security Disability Insurance recipient can get about $1,580. If you only worked for a few years and you had a low wage, you may get a lower-than-average payment.

On the contrary, high earners can receive up to $4,018 after the COLA increase in 2025. This is only possible if you worked for 35 years in jobs covered by SSA and earned the taxable maximum for all those years.

The age you file can also affect eligibility to get $4,018. For your information, if you are about to file for SSDI, your children and spouse can receive benefits on your record too. Thus, this could boost your monthly income. Those Disability Insurance recipients with the lowest payments can also apply for Suppplemental Security Income, a Federal program, as well as for SNAP.