If you need the services of your local Social Security Office, all of them will be closed on January 1, 2025. Therefore, you cannot visit them on New Year’s Day because they will be closed. For your information, the Agency never opens its offices on Federal Holidays. What is more, the Administration never issues payments on national holidays or at weekends.

That is why SSI recipients get their January 1 payment on December 31, 2024. If you need to make use of the services Social Security offers, you can use them online. If you are not good at technology and you prefer the automated phone number, it would be a great alternative.

Is the Social Security Office open on January 1 (New Year’s Day)?

The first Federal Holiday in 2025 is New Year’s Day. So, January 1 will be the first day that all Social Security offices will be closed next year. January will also have another Federal Holiday.

For your information, Monday, January 20 Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr., and Inauguration Day (January 20, every 4 years following a presidential election). The next holiday affecting opening days will take place on Monday, February 17 Washington’s Birthday. People may refer to it as Presidents Day.

However, it will not be until May when Social Security will have to close offices due to a Federal Holiday. Monday, May 26 will be Memorial Day. So, do not visit SSA offices on that day either.

Other Federal Holidays in 2025 will be:

Thursday, June 19 Juneteenth National Independence Day

Friday, July 04 Independence Day

Monday, September 01 Labor Day

Monday, October 13 Columbus Day

Tuesday, November 11 Veterans Day

Thursday, November 27 Thanksgiving Day

Thursday, December 25 Christmas Day

What are the online services Social Security offers when offices close?

First of all, you can review all your information related to Social Security. What is more, you can even apply for retirement, Disability or MEdicare benefits. Appealing a decision is also possible.

Updating your account information is also possible. For example, you may want to inform SSA of your new home address and it can be done from home without having to go to an SSA office.

Finding help and answers is also possible online. Take for example the FAQs section. Remember that you can call SSA at 1-800-772-1213 between 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. local time, Monday through Friday. People who are hard of hearing or deaf can call their TTY number at 1-800-325-0778.