The third Wednesday of October lands on the 15th, and that’s the next big payout day for a ton of people who depend on Social Security. If your birthday falls anywhere from the 11th to the 20th of the month, that’s when your check (or direct deposit) should hit. Since we’re sitting here on October 9th, this one’s just around the corner, and barring any weird mail hiccups, it’ll show up right on time.

But just to jog your memory, the payment for those old-timers who started claiming benefits before May 1997? Yeah, that already rolled out on October 3rd, which was a Friday. No matter what their birthday is, they get the early bird special. By now, it’s probably already in their accounts.

Same deal with the second Wednesday payout on October 8th; that’s come and gone too. That one’s for birthdays from the 1st through the 10th. And looking ahead, the fourth Wednesday—the 22nd—is next up after the 15th. It’ll go to everyone born between the 21st and the 31st.

Average and Max Amounts Kicking In This October

These numbers get a little bump every year thanks to the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA), and for 2025, we’re looking at a 2.5% increase. Here’s the rundown based on the latest stats through August—averages don’t swing much month-to-month, so this should hold steady:

Category Average Monthly Benefit Max Monthly Benefit (Examples) Retired Workers $2,008.31 $4,018 (at full retirement age) Spouses of Retired Workers $954.93 N/A Disabled Workers $1,582.95 $4,020.90 (base PIA, adjustable by age) Non-Disabled Surviving Spouses $1,865.74 N/A All Categories (Overall Average) About $1,976 (as of January 2025, post-COLA) $2,814.63 (at age 62)

Keep in mind, these can shift based on your work history and when you started claiming. The real max usually hits if you wait till 70 to start, but that’s the gist without getting too deep in the weeds. For those retirees who delay their claiming to that age, the maximum goes up to $5,108.

Delayed COLA Announcement Because of the Government Shutdown

The Cost-of-Living Adjustment for 2026 is supposed to drop from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on the 15th, crunched from September’s Consumer Price Index (CPI-W). But no: thanks to this partial government shutdown that’s just kicked off under Donald Trump’s crew, the BLS data’s stuck in limbo. Might push the announcement to late October or even early November, depending on how long this mess drags on.

Good news, though: Your benefits keep flowing without a hitch. Social Security’s funded separately from all that congressional drama. Word on the street is the 2026 COLA could land around 2.7% to 2.8%, based on where inflation’s at right now, meaning fatter checks starting January.

Politicians, like Rep. John Larson are sounding alarms about the ripple effects, but the SSA’s saying hold tight—they’ll backdate any tweaks if needed. Fingers crossed the shutdown wraps quick and we get the word on the 15th; otherwise, expect an update soon.