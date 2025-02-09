Many SNAP recipients qualify for Food Stamps on Washington’s Birthday (Presidents Day). However, many grocery stores and farmer’s markets will be closed on this Federal Holiday. Therefore, it could be a disadvantage to receive money on this payday. Specially, if you need the money to get some food to celebrate this day.

As for the amounts, SNAP recipients may get up to $292 if they are the only person in their household and up to $1,756 if they are 8 members. On average payments can be $199 for 1, $364 for 2, $594 for 3, $726 for 4, $845 for 5, $1,018 for 6, $1,116 for 7, and $1,317 for 8 according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priority.

How many States will issue SNAP benefits on Washington’s Birthday (Presidents Day)?

According to USDA’s payment schedule, there are 19 States that will distribute Food Stamp payments on February 17 in the United States.

Alabama: February 4-23

Delaware: February 2-23

Florida: February 1-28

Georgia: February 5-23

Indiana: February 5-23

Kentucky: February 1-19

Louisiana: February 1-23

Maryland: February 4-23

Michigan: February 3-21

Mississippi: February 4-21

Missouri: February 1-22

New Mexico: February 1-20

North Carolina: February 3-21

Ohio: February 2-20

Tennessee: February 1-20

Texas: February 1-28

Utah: February 15

Washington: February 1-20

Wisconsin: February 1-15

Each State has a different way of arranging paydays and eligibility for February 17. For example, to get money from SNAP on Presidents Day in Alabama, recipients’ case numbers must end in 65-69. Delaware will send Food Stamps to beneficiaries whose first letter of their last name is P.

SNAP eligibility on Washington’s Birthday (Presidents Day)

The State of Florida will send SNAP payments to those recipients whose case number 9th and 8th digit are from 58 to 60. In Georgia, you ID number must end in 60-69.

Indiana will deliver SNAP benefits to those beneficiaries whose first letter of their last name is O, P, Q, or R. Kentucky uses case numbers to arrange paydays. Thus, if it ends in 8, you will receive Food Stamps on Washington’s Birthday.

What is more, Louisiana will use your Social Security Number to know if you are eligible. Only those SNAP recipients whose SSN ends in 6 will get money on Presidents Day in Louisiana. Visit USDA’s website for more details if you live in other States: https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/monthly-issuance-schedule