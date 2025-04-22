The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) accepted tax returns until April 15, 2025. Of course, you can file your tax return without a penalty or fee after that date if you got an extension of time from the Agency. Anyway, it is advisable to file as quickly as possible if you have not done so yet. The more you delay your filing, the more money on interest you will have to pay.

In general, the IRS pays direct deposits within 21 days. Of course, you must meet several requirements, and you must be eligible for a tax refund. Not all American taxpayers receive money from the Agency. Others may qualify for tax credits, and they may receive more money than what the average payment is in the 2025 Tax Season.

IRS payment schedule: April 22-30

If you filed 21 days ago, you may soon be receiving your 2024 tax refund. Bear in mind that even if you can see a sent date on the Where’s my refund? status, it may take up to 5 days till your bank processes this tax refund direct deposit. Hence, these possible paydays are just illustrative.

taxpayers who filed on March 31: tax refund direct deposits may have been delivered on April 21, 2025

taxpayers who filed on April 1: tax refund direct deposits may be delivered on April 22, 2025

taxpayers who filed on April 2: tax refund direct deposits may be delivered on April 23, 2025

taxpayers who filed on April 3: tax refund direct deposits may be delivered on April 24, 2025

taxpayers who filed on April 4: tax refund direct deposits may be delivered on April 25, 2025

taxpayers who filed on April 5: tax refund direct deposits may be delivered on April 26, 2025

taxpayers who filed on April 6: tax refund direct deposits may be delivered on April 27, 2025

taxpayers who filed on April 7: tax refund direct deposits may be delivered on April 28, 2025

taxpayers who filed on April 8: tax refund direct deposits may be delivered on April 29, 2025

taxpayers who filed on April 9: tax refund direct deposits may be delivered on April 30, 2025

Who will receive money from the IRS in May?

Those taxpayers who have filed from April 10 through April 15 will, most likely, receive money from the IRS in May. Here are some possible paydays for those who have filed from the 10th through the 15th:

Tax returns filed on April 10: direct deposit may be delivered on May 1

Tax returns filed on April 11: direct deposit may be delivered on May 2

Tax returns filed on April 12: direct deposit may be delivered on May 3

Tax returns filed on April 13: direct deposit may be delivered on May 4

Tax returns filed on April 14: direct deposit may be delivered on May 5

Tax returns filed on April 15: direct deposit may be delivered on May 6

The main requirements to get money from the IRS within 21 days are to request direct deposit, to file electronically, and to submit an accurate and complete 2024 tax return. Inaccurate or incomplete returns may imply longer wait times since the IRS may need to review your case.