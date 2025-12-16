A total of 18 states have received federal approval to restrict the purchase of certain sugary drinks, candy, and processed foods with SNAP benefits starting in 2026. The restrictions are part of the federal “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) initiative and will impact approximately 14 million people.

The states implementing these new rules over SNAP benefits are: Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

New SNAP Benefits Restrictions: State-by-State Details

Even though all the states are on the same page, regarding their concerns about the health of SNAP recipients, the specific items restricted and the implementation dates vary by state:

State Target Implementation Date Summary of Food Restrictions Arkansas July 1, 2026 Soda, fruit/vegetable drinks with <50% juice, other “unhealthy drinks,” candy. Colorado March 1, 2026 Soft drinks. Florida April 20, 2026 Soda, energy drinks, candy, prepared desserts. Hawaii August 1, 2026 Soft drinks. Idaho Feb. 15, 2026 Soda and candy. Indiana Jan. 1, 2026 Soft drinks and candy. Iowa Jan. 1, 2026 All state-taxable food items (effectively banning candy, prepared food, and soft drinks). Louisiana Feb. 18, 2026 Soft drinks, energy drinks, candy. Missouri Oct. 1, 2026 Candy, prepared desserts, certain unhealthy beverages. Nebraska Jan. 1, 2026 Soda and energy drinks. North Dakota Sep. 1, 2026 Soft drinks, energy drinks, candy. Oklahoma Feb. 15, 2026 Soft drinks and candy. South Carolina Aug. 31, 2026 Candy, energy drinks, soft drinks, sweetened beverages. Tennessee July 31, 2026 Processed foods/beverages (e.g., soda, energy drinks, candy). Texas April 1, 2026 Sweetened drinks and candy. Utah Jan. 1, 2026 Soft drinks. Virginia April 1, 2026 Sweetened beverages. West Virginia Jan. 1, 2026 Soda

The Tightening of Work Rules for Food Stamps

Federal changes implemented in recent months are radically redefining access to food assistance for millions of people. New rules for the SNAP program, directly target adults deemed able to work, expanding who must meet strict employment requirements and narrowing exemption pathways.

The legislation approved in Congress, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) of 2025, signed last July, argue that it encourages self-sufficiency and labor force participation. Critics, however, warn of a perfect storm that could push already vulnerable families into greater food insecurity, with a considerable human and administrative cost.

Two Levels of Eligibility for SNAP Benefits

The SNAP, program, administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), is a crucial part of the fight against hunger. Historically, its work rules have had two levels. General requirements apply to most beneficiaries between the ages of 16 and 59, mandating registration for employment and acceptance of suitable jobs, with clear exemptions for disability, care of young children, or pregnancy.

The central point of contention has always been the rule for Able-Bodied Adult Without Dependents (ABAWD). This group, traditionally composed of adults without children or other dependents, must demonstrate that they work, volunteer, or participate in approved training programs for at least 80 hours per month (equivalent to 20 hours per week). Otherwise, they face a strict limit: only three months of benefits in any 36-month period.

Expansion and Restriction of SNAP Benefits

The new law, whose key provisions came into effect between September and December 2025 (with some state implementations delayed until 2026), not only adjusts, but massively expands the scope of these ABAWD rules.

First, the network widens. The age range expands to include adults aged 18 to 64, bringing in for the first time people between 55 and 64, a group that faces notorious age barriers in the labor market but was previously largely exempt.

Second, loopholes are closing. Crucial exemptions for vulnerable populations have been eliminated or reduced. Veterans, people experiencing homelessness, and young people leaving the foster care system (up to age 24) are no longer automatically exempt.

Perhaps the most impactful change at the family level is the modification of the exemption for having children in the household: it now only applies if the child is under 14, not under 18. This means that a single parent with a 15-year-old child could be forced to meet the 80-hour monthly requirement or lose their food assistance.

Third, state flexibility is reduced. States have less ability to suspend these rules in areas with weak economies. They can only request waivers or area-specific exemptions in counties where the unemployment rate exceeds 10%, a higher and less flexible threshold than the previous criteria.

Who Will Be Affected by These New Restrictions

The projections regarding the scope of the impact are stark. According to estimates from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) cited by analysts, approximately 1.4 million people are expected to lose their benefits each month specifically due to the new time limits for ABAWD.

When all changes to the law are considered, including adjustments to utility cost deductions, the total number of people affected by reductions or eliminations of benefits, including children and other dependents in those households, could approach 4 million.