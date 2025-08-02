The Social Security Administration (SSA) is about to start sending new payments, starting from the first day of the month of August, and will deliver deposits and checks for millions of Americans, from retirement benefits to disability insurances (SSDI).

And furthermore, to SSI payments for low-income elders and disabled individuals who have not accumulated work credits to apply for disability or retirement.

The SSA schedule start on August, 1st

To start, the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment schedule for people with disabilities, blindness, or limited resources begins on Friday, August 1, 2025. The maximum amounts are $967 for individuals, $1,450 for couples, and $484 for essential caregivers.

That same day, pension or SSDI beneficiaries who began receiving benefits before May 1997 will receive their funds. Retirement amounts vary depending on work history, with a maximum of $5,108 for those who delayed benefits until age 70.

Social Security payments for those who claimed after 1997

Wednesday, August 13, applies to pension, SSDI, or spousal/survivor benefits recipients born between the 1st and 10th of any month. Retirement amounts scale based on retirement age: $2,831 (at age 62), $4,018 (at age 67), and $5,108 (at age 70).

For the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), the average is $1,580, reaching $4,018 for qualified disabilities. Wednesday, August 20th, covers those born between the 11th and 20th, maintaining the same retirement caps. Survivor benefits average $3,761, adjusted for the deceased’s income, while SSDI for blindness reaches $2,590.

Wednesday, August 27, completes the cycle for those born between the 21st and 31st. Here, combined SSI and Social Security recipients should consider the interaction of both programs: an individual SSI recipient ($967) could add up to $4,018 in SSDI, subject to work history.

The retirement payment schedule: four dates in August

Friday, August 1, 2025: Beneficiaries who started receiving payments before May 1997 (not based on birthdate).

Where to call if your payment is delayed?

In the event of delays, the SSA advises beneficiaries to wait at least three business days before contacting the SSA, considering possible holiday delays and some delays that could be caused by banking issues, for example, or even by other situations beyond the agency’s control.

If a Social Security payment is late, beneficiaries can contact the Social Security Administration (SSA) by calling the national hotline at 1-800-772-1213 (8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, local time).

For people with hearing impairments, TTY service is available at 1-800-325-0778. If you prefer to file your claim in person, find a local SSA office here: SSA.gov/locator.