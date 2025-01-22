The last Social Security payment with the 2025 COLA increase has come. January 22 is the final payday this month for those who only receive retirement or SSDI payments in the United States. Bear in mind that thanks to the Cost-of-Living Adjustment all Disability and retirement benefits are slightly higher.

In fact, the boost has been of just 2.5%. Even if it is much lower than in 2023, it means Social Security recipients can get extra money per month. Thus, they can get some support to fight inflation and soaring prices.

Who is receiving Social Security on January 22?

This will be your payday if you are on SSDI or retirement benefits and your birth date was after the 20th. Therefore, if you were born from the 21st to the 31st, this will be the day when Social Security delivers your payment.

However, if you started collecting Social Security before May 1997, your next payday will be in early February. Those retirees or SSDI recipients who are also receiving SSI do not qualify either.

On average, retirees can get about $1,976. If you are an aged couple and you are both receiving Social Security, your payment will be about $3,089 on average. Keep in mind that these are just average payments. Each retiree or SSDI recipient gets a different amount. SSDI recipients can get about $1,580 on average.

No Social Security check today?

The Administration has confirmed the next 4 retirement and SSDI payment in February 2025. First, there will be a payment on February 3 if you:

are on SSI and on Social Security (at the same time)

began collecting retirement or SSDI payments before May 1997

After the February 3, 2025, payment, there will be three more rounds of Wednesday payments for SSA beneficiaries: