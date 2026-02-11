For millions of Americans, the monthly arrival of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) sets the pace for their household economy, especially for the target of this benefit: low-income people who need a little boost to stay above the waterline.

The year 2026 brings a rather unusual pattern to the payment schedule, a technical change with direct implications for the financial planning of the most vulnerable. The Social Security Administration (SSA) adjusts disbursement dates when the first of the month falls on a weekend, a scenario that will be repeated in February and March.

That’s why you’ll notice some changes to your SSI payment dates in some months, so that instead of a payment delay, your money will arrive on your Direct Express card on the nearest previous business day.

SSI February and March Payment Dates Changed

Having said all of the above, the payment corresponding to February 2026 was distributed on Friday, January 30. Similarly, the March benefit will arrive in beneficiaries’ accounts on Friday, February 27. This advance payment is not an extra payment, but rather the same funds issued previously to avoid its delivery coinciding with a Sunday, a non-business day.

Along with this date adjustment, the annual Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) increase takes effect. For 2026, the increase is 2.8%, raising the maximum federal payments.

An eligible individual can receive up to $994 per month.

A couple where both are eligible has a combined maximum of $1,491 per month.

The allowance for an “essential person“—someone who lives with and cares for an SSI recipient—is capped at $498 per month.

SSA Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano linked this automatic increase to the very essence of social protection: “The cost-of-living adjustment is a vital part of how Social Security fulfills its mission.” Its goal is to preserve, even if only partially, the purchasing power of beneficiaries against inflation.

What Happens if Your SSI Payment Didn’t Arrive on Time?

In cases where a payment does not appear on the scheduled date, the official protocol advises waiting three business days before contacting the administration to allow for any potential delays in bank processing. Contact and account information must be up-to-date on the my Social Security platform. Those experiencing persistent irregularities can call 1-800-772-1213 (or 1-800-325-0778 for TTY services).

This federal agency has thousands of workers who specialize in helping you find where your money is, or what the reason was that the money was delayed.