The Social Security Administration (SSA) plans to complete the February payment cycle during the last week of the month and has already finalized the payment schedule for March 2026. Benefit payments continue to be distributed in stages, based on the birthdate of beneficiaries who began receiving benefits after May 1997.

This schedule excludes payments to individuals who were already receiving benefits before that year, which typically have different fixed payment dates. Maximum benefit amounts have been updated according to the 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2026.

Social Security Update: February’s Last Disbursement

The third and final payment block for February 2026 is scheduled for Wednesday, February 25. This deposit is exclusively for retirement, disability (SSDI), and survivors’ benefits whose birthdate falls between the 21st and 31st of any month.

The essential condition for receiving payment on this date is that the beneficiary began receiving benefits after May 1997. Those who began receiving benefits before that date have a different payment schedule and are not affected by this payment window.

This disbursement concludes the February distribution, which previously made payments on Wednesdays the 11th and 18th for those born between the 1st and 10th and between the 11th and 20th, respectively.

March Begins With an Ssi Payment Brought Forward From February

Because March 1, 2026, falls on a Sunday, the SSA is advancing the March payment for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients to Friday, February 27. This administrative adjustment means that SSI recipients will receive their March benefit before the end of February, so there will be no SSI deposit during March.

This advance is common practice when the regular payment date falls on a weekend or holiday. The February 27 payment is entirely the March monthly allowance and is not an additional payment.

The March SSA Calendar Maintains the Staggered Dates

For all other retirement, SSDI, and survivors (post-1997) beneficiaries, March 2026 will maintain the traditional payment schedule of three consecutive Wednesdays:

The first group, those born between the 1st and 10th, will receive their payment on Wednesday, March 11 .

. The second group, those born between the 11th and 20th, will receive their payment on Wednesday, March 18 .

. Finally, those born between the 21st and 31st will have their payment scheduled for t.

All these payments correspond to March benefits and maintain the same eligibility rules applied in February.

The Maximum Amounts Vary Depending on the Retirement Age

The maximum monthly benefit a worker can receive in 2026 depends on when they choose to retire. According to data updated with the 2.8% COLA, a person who chooses to retire at age 62 (early retirement age) can expect a maximum payment of $2,969 per month.

Those who wait until the full retirement age, set at 67 for most workers, can reach a maximum of $4,152 per month. For those who delay retirement until age 70, the maximum amount rises to $5,181. These figures represent theoretical ceilings that require a work history with high and sustained income for at least 35 years.

The Taxable Income Threshold Is Raised to $184,500

To qualify for the maximum retirement benefits, workers must have had annual income that meets or exceeds the maximum income threshold subject to Social Security contributions.

In 2026, this threshold was set at $184,500. This threshold determines the income level on which contributions are paid to the system and, therefore, influences the calculation of future benefits. Most retirees, however, receive amounts lower than the maximum. The estimated average monthly payment for a retired worker in 2026 is $2,071, a figure that reflects the reality for most beneficiaries.

All amounts mentioned include the 2.8% COLA applied for 2026. This percentage increase aims to offset the rising cost of living and is reflected in both maximum and average benefits. The SSA calculates this adjustment annually based on inflation. Beneficiaries can verify their personal amounts through official portals or via the payment notices sent by the administration each year. Payment dates, however, are not affected by the COLA and follow the standard published schedule.