August is a bit of a special month when it comes to Social Security payments. Some retirees are getting their regular Social Security income earlier than usual, and the same thing is happening with Supplemental Security Income (SSI). The calendar brings two payment dates instead of one, and depending on your situation, you might even qualify for both.

Normally, SSI benefits are sent on the first day of each month, unless that day falls on a weekend or a holiday. And guess what? August 1 falls on a Thursday, which means there are no delays this time. But that’s not the only date to watch — August 29 is also circled on the calendar, and not everyone understands why.

If you’ve been receiving SSI for a while or you’re just starting to get it approved, this info could help you plan ahead. Let’s go through who gets the money on each date, and why some people get two checks instead of one.

Who gets the SSI payment on August 1

The first SSI payment of August will be sent, as usual, on the 1st of the month. That date is set aside for most SSI beneficiaries, especially those who only receive SSI and not any other Social Security income. Since August 1 is a Thursday, there’s no delay — the money will be sent right on time.

If you’re getting your SSI through Direct Deposit, it should appear in your account that same Thursday morning. People using Direct Express or other electronic payment methods may also get it the same day, though sometimes it can take an extra 24–48 hours depending on the bank.

This is a regular monthly payment and it does not include any bonuses or increases unless the Social Security Administration announces something unexpected — which, for now, hasn’t happened.

Why there’s a second SSI payment on August 29

Now, here’s the twist. Some people will receive a second SSI payment in August, scheduled for Thursday, August 29. No, it’s not a bonus. It’s actually the September payment, sent early because September 1 is Labor Day, and the SSA never sends payments on holidays or weekends.

So instead of waiting until the start of September, eligible SSI recipients will see the money hit their accounts before the month even begins. That means that in August you’ll receive two checks, but in September you’ll receive none.

This early deposit is completely normal and happens a few times a year. But it’s easy to forget — and some people worry they’ve been overpaid or are receiving some kind of special benefit. That’s not the case. It’s just how the calendar works.

Who qualifies to receive both SSI payments in August

To get both payments — one on August 1 and one on August 29 — you must meet the following condition: you need to be someone who regularly receives SSI every month and doesn’t have other Social Security benefits that change your payment schedule.

People who receive both SSI and SSDI might see different timing, depending on how their benefits are combined. But if you rely only on SSI, and have done so consistently, you’ll likely receive both payments this month.

The maximum SSI income in 2025 is $967 for individuals and $1,450 for couples, though most people get a smaller amount based on their income and living situation. If you’re not sure how much you’re receiving or whether you qualify for both deposits, check your My Social Security account or contact the SSA directly. Planning ahead can help avoid surprises — especially in months like August where the calendar doesn’t follow the usual rhythm.