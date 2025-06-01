The earliest age to collect Social Security retirement benefits is 62 in the United States. However, this implies receiving a lower payment amount than if you had filed for benefits at Full Retirement Age. On average, 62-year-olds receive about $1,341.61 as of December 2024. Men aged 62 receive about $1,485.76 and women about $1,207.03 (average amounts).

However, some retirees aged 62 have been able to collect up to $2,831. The main way to receive the largest monthly payments from Social Security is to earn the taxable maximum for 35 years. However, it implies you worked all these years in jobs covered by SSA and that you filed for retirement at 62, too. Only by delaying filing until you reached Full Retirement Age, you would have received $4,018 instead.

Conditions to get a Social Security payment of $2,831 in June

Meeting the payday requirements are key regardless of your payment amount. For example, you can receive a payment of up to $2,831 on June 11, 18, or 25. It is unlikely to receive a payment of up $2,831 in June at 62 on June 3, though. This is a payday for recipients on both SSI and Social Security, so they have a low income. Also, it is the payday for those on benefits since before May 1997, so they cannot be 62.

Retirement payment on June 11: birthday from 1-10

Retirement payment on June 18: birthday from 11-20

Retirement payment on June 25: birthday from 21-31

Now you know how retirees could receive a payment in June, let’s see all the details to receive the maximum benefit at 62:

filing for Social Security

claiming retirement benefits at 62

having jobs that pay enough payroll tax to SSA

earning the contribution and benefit base for 35 years

What if my Social Security payment is not on time in June?

All Social Security payments are expected to be on time. Therefore, there is no reason to think they will be delayed. Sometimes banks or financial institutions take longer to process payments.

Hence, it is advisable to wait for up to 3 mailing days before contacting the Social Security Administration to report a missing payment in the United States. So, please contact your bank or financial institution first if there were any delays.

Do not forget to update your address and bank account information with the Social Security. Report any changes if you move to a new place, and inform them if you start working while on benefits.

62-year-olds who work and collect Social Security payments may see their payment amount reduced. Those American workers who have not filed for retirement benefits yet should check their Statement online.

SSA online Statements are easy to get and free to download. They will show you if you qualify for SSDI or retirement benefits, and the amount you could get by age. Also, you can learn if your family may receive survivor benefits.