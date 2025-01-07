While some retirees received their January payment on January 3, 2025, with the 2025 COLA increase, others are still waiting for their Social Security check or direct deposit. The next payday the Administration has scheduled will be January 8. Therefore, eligible retirees will only have to wait for 24 hours to get their money.

But what are the requirements to get the Social Security payment on January 2025? In the first place, you cannot be receiving Supplemental Security Income payments. Secondly, you must have started getting retirement benefit payments after April 30, 1997. Last, but most importantly, your birthday will make you eligible for the January 8 payment.

If you were born on these days, here comes your Social Security payment

Those American retirees born between the first and the tenth, regardless of the month or year, will receive their money on January 8. Hence, the earlier in the month your birth date is, the faster your payment will be in your bank account or mailbox.

Another possible payday will be January 15. This will be your payment date if you were born after the 10th but before the 21st. That is, your birthday falls on the 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th.

The final payday for retirees will be due on January 22. As you can see, all these Social Security payments are issued on Wednesdays. From the second to the fourth Wednesday in January. If your birth date is from 21-31, your check or direct deposit will be delivered on January 22, 2025.

Possible Social Security payment amounts in January

The amount of your Social Security check or direct deposit will depend on your work and earnings background. Thus, all retirees may get a completely different amount if they have a different background.

On average, retirees get $1,976 after the COLA increase. Last December, the average payment was about $1,927. Thanks to the Cost-of-Living Adjustment, retirees will get 50 dollars extra on average.

For your information, the largest Social Security payments in retirement could be in January 2025: