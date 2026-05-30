US retirees face a higher 2027 COLA but with less real purchasing power than in previous years

— Why the biggest projected Social Security cut in three years might not be enough to cover basic retirees' expenses

The cost-of-living adjustment (also shortened as COLA) that Social Security beneficiaries will receive in January 2027 could be the highest since 2023, according to the most recent inflation data. But analysts warn that this large number on paper will not necessarily translate into greater purchasing power for retirees who depend on the program.

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), the nation’s leading nonprofit advocacy group for older adults, raised its 2027 COLA projection to 3.9%. Separately, independent analyst Mary Johnson, who specializes in Social Security and Medicare policy, increased her estimate to 4.2% after analyzing April Consumer Price Index data released in mid-May. Both projections significantly exceed the 2.8% adjustment that took effect in January 2026. The jump, however, has a cause that is more worrying than it is relieving.

Retirement COLA increase: Inflation as a cause, not as a solution

The CPI-W — the index the Social Security Administration uses to calculate COLA — registered a year-over-year increase of 3.9% in April, the largest increase since May 2023. Factors behind the surge include higher fuel and fresh food prices, exacerbated by the conflict with Iran and its effect on oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

The COLA is calculated based on the third quarter of each year and is announced in October. What happens with prices between June and September will determine the final figure. If inflation continues to rise during that period, the adjustment could be even larger. If it eases, the figure would decrease.

In any scenario, retirees face a structural problem: Medicare Part B is heading in the same direction. The standard monthly premium, which is $202.90 in 2026, is projected to reach $218.60 by 2027, according to the program trustees’ annual report. The deductible would increase from $283 to $305. By 2026, this trend had already reduced the average effective monthly increase from about $54 to just $36, after accounting for the increase in health insurance premiums.

Seven out of every 100 retirees returned to the labor market

A recent AARP survey reveals that 7% of retirees have returned to some form of work in the last six months. Among them, 48% did so out of economic necessity, not by choice. This figure reflects the pressure that sustained inflation is exerting on fixed incomes comprised of Social Security, savings, and, in some cases, increasingly rare private-sector pensions.

The Employee Benefit Research Institute’s (EBRI) 2026 Retirement Confidence Survey found that only 73% of retirees believe they have enough money to live comfortably, down five points from 2025. This is the lowest level recorded in more than a decade. Among those who have not yet retired, 46% said they are unlikely to be financially prepared when the time comes.

The TrumpIRA and the promise to close the coverage gap

On April 30, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to create TrumpIRA.gov, a federal platform that will connect workers without employer-sponsored retirement plans with private-sector individual accounts. The stated goal is to reduce the “coverage gap” affecting more than 56 million Americans, including small business employees, part-time workers, independent contractors, and the self-employed.

The site will be operational on January 1, 2027. Listed providers must maintain a total spending ratio that does not exceed 0.15% of the balance annually and may not impose minimum contribution or initial balance requirements. Eligible workers may receive up to $1,000 annually in matching contributions from the federal government through the Saver’s Match program, approved during the Biden administration and effective this year.

The senior deduction and the debate over what Trump promised

Meanwhile, the campaign promise to eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits continues to generate debate. The legislation passed did not eliminate that tax directly. Instead, it introduced an additional $6,000 deduction for taxpayers over 65, effective between 2025 and 2028, with income limits for eligibility.

The White House maintains that 88% of Social Security beneficiaries will not pay taxes on their income thanks to the measure. Analysts, however, point out that higher-income retirees remain vulnerable: once combined income exceeds certain thresholds, up to 85% of benefits may still be taxable.