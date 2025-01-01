SNAP is a benefit which stands for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program and it used to be the Food Stamps program. Even if it is a Federal program available in all 50 States, each State administers the paydays differently. By doing so, they can adapt them to the reality of the State they live in. For example, some States issue all the SNAP payments on the very first day of the month.

Therefore, some recipients will not receive a check until January 2025. If you are on SNAP benefits and you have not collected your payment yet, here are the last Food Stamps due in December.

Complete list of SNAP payment dates in December 2024

States that have Food Stamp payments left in December:

Alabama: December 4 to 23

Delaware: December 2 to 23

Florida: December 1 to 28

Georgia: December 5 to 23

Indiana: December 5 to 23

Louisiana: December 1 to 23

Maryland: December 4 to 23

Michigan: December 3 to 21

Mississippi: December 4 to 21

Missouri: December 1 to 22

New Mexico: December 1 to 20

North Carolina: December 3 to 21

Ohio: December 2 to 20

Tennessee: December 1 to 20

Texas: December 1 to 28

Washington: December 1 to 20

Puerto Rico: December 4 to 22

The amount of your payment in the 48 contiguous States will be up to $292 for an individual. If you are a couple or a family of two, your SNAP payment can be up to $536. Three-member families can get up to $768. A household with 4 members can receive up to $975.

5 members: up to $1,158

6 members: up to $1,390

7 members: up to $1,536

8 members: up to $1,756

SNAP payments due on January 1, 2025

If you have already gotten your money on your EBT card in December, check the States sending Food Stamps on New Year’s Day.

Alaska: January 1

Arizona: January 1-13

California: January 1-10

Colorado: January 1-10

Connecticut: January 1-3

Florida: January 1-28

Idaho: January 1-10

Illinois: January 1-10

Iowa: January 1-10

Kansas: January 1-10

Kentucky: January 1-19

Louisiana: January 1-23

Massachusetts: January 1-14

Missouri: January 1-22

Nebraska: January 1-5

Nevada: January 1-10

New Jersey: January 1-5

New Mexico: January 1-20

New York: January 1-9

North Dakota: January 1

Oklahoma: January 1-10

Oregon: January 1-9

Rhode Island: January 1

South Carolina: January 1-10

Tennessee: January 1-20

Texas: January 1-28

Vermont: January 1

Virginia: January 1-7

Washington: January 1-20

West Virginia: January 1-9

Wisconsin: January 1-15

Wyoming: January 1-4

Guam: January 1-10

District of Columbia: January 1-10

U.S. Virgin Islands: January 1